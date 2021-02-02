The Northeast Texas Public Health District will no longer publish COVID-19 data every weekday, reducing reports to three selected days.
NET Health now will be updating COVID-19 cases every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
NET Health provides disease surveillance services for Smith, Gregg, Wood, Henderson, Anderson, Rains and Van Zandt counties.
According to the NET Health website, the dashboards for each of the seven counties will be updated on those three days. Updates posted on Mondays will include the previous weekend, while updates on Wednesdays will include Tuesday, and Friday’s updates will include Thursday data.
On Monday, Smith County reported five COVID-19 related deaths since Thursday. The county’s overall death toll is at 255.
There are 17,552 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Smith County. 7,361 of the cases are probable. Of the 255 deaths, 79 are probable, according to NET Health.
There are 6,706 confirmed recoveries and 4,4648 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 3,309 in Smith County, while probable cases are at 2,634.
NET Health reported a total of 208 East Texas patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
NET Health data reflects that two Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis as of Monday and three detention officers have tested positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
Regional Hospitalization Rates
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate for the Longview and Tyler region has remained below 15% for four straight days as it continues to hover just under the threshold that in December triggered renewed restrictions on businesses.
COVID-19 patients on Monday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 14.74% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G that stretches across a 19-county region in Northeast Texas and includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola and Smith counties.
The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43%, and it remained above 15% for 46 straight days. On Friday, however, the rate dipped to 14.48% and has remained below 15% since.
Seven consecutive days of hospitalization rates above 15% for the Trauma Service Area on Dec. 20 set in motion renewed restrictions at businesses and restaurants in the region, per an executive order issued in October by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is less than 15% of total hospital capacity in the region are required to lift the mandate.
(The Longview News-Journal contributed to this report)