The Northeast Texas Public Health District announced on Tuesday that its reporting procedures are once again changing, so that all new cases of PCR-positive and antigen-positive results will be combined in daily case reports.
"Since the first announced case of COVID-19 in East Texas, our notices of new cases of COVID-19 only announced positive lab results from a PCR test, or a polymerase chain reaction test," George Roberts, NET Health CEO, said. "The PCR test requires a certified testing laboratory to physically receive collected samples and to perform analysis that may take several hours or a few days before results can be confirmed."
But in August, Roberts said, the Texas Department of State Health Services requested that public health departments also include reports of positive antigen results – the rapid test – within local reports.
"We are including all positive test results within our daily updates because mitigation efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 are still important to remember and practice consistently," Roberts said.
Under the new reporting procedures, Smith County's new COVID-19 cases rose by 61. Twenty-five of those are PCR-positive, while 36 are antigen-positive.
The county’s cumulative confirmed case count is at 3,953. Active cases are now at 871, while recoveries rose to 3,020 the health district said. There are 781 probable active cases and 1,173 probable cases in total. There are also 385 probable recoveries.
Out of the 69 COVID-19-related deaths in Smith County, seven list the virus as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
A total of 138 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Tuesday, which is down eight since Monday.
Nine Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, two detention officers are COVID-19 positive.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Tyler ISD is reporting on its website the number of active cases at its campuses.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 35 active cases of COVID-19, which rose by six since Monday. The website does not state if those infected are staff members or students.
Other counties
Wood County reported 11 new cases on Tuesday. Eight of those are PCR-positive and three are antigen-positive. Confirmed active cases are now at 68, while probable active cases are at 50.
Wood County’s confirmed case count totals 561 and its probable cases are at 92, NET Health reported. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 489. There are 57 probable recoveries.
Virus-related deaths remained at 22 on Tuesday, with one of those classified as probable, according to NET Health.
Gregg County added 22 new virus cases on Tuesday. Fourteen of those are PCR-positive and eight of those are antigen-positive.
The county’s death toll rose to 45. Out of the deaths, six are considered to be probable.
Recoveries remained at 1,782, according to NET Health.
Gregg County also has 545 probable cases and 192 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Henderson County added five new cases, three of which are PCR-positive and two of which are antigen-positive. Recoveries remained at 763 and there are 20 confirmed virus-related deaths. There are 206 probable diagnoses and four probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County’s total case count rose by nine, with two of those being PCR-positive and seven of them being antigen-positive. There are 130 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries remained at 494. Thirteen people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s death toll rose to 27, including three people who have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Anderson County added 26 new cases, with 15 PCR-positives and 11 antigen-positives.
Confirmed recoveries rose to 489, while probable recoveries are at 57, the health district reported. There are 217 probable cases.
The county’s overall death toll rose to 23. Out of the COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, five list the virus as a probable cause of death.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Rains County has two new cases, one PCR-positive and one antigen-positive. There are 76 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 58 recoveries and three deaths. There are 35 probable cases and five probable recoveries, according to NET Health.