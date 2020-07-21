People are testing positive for COVID-19 in clinical settings at twice the rate as those tested at walk-up mobile testing sites, the leader of the Northeast Texas Public Health District told Smith County commissioners Tuesday.
Northeast Texas Public Health District CEO George Roberts said of those tested for COVID-19 at walk-up mobile testing sites there is about a 10-15% positive rate, while in clinical settings the positive rate is 30%.
Roberts and Smith County Health Authority Dr. Jeffrey Levin provided an in-depth coronavirus briefing, laying out the latest statistics on the virus and explaining what the numbers mean.
Roberts said the first three cases of coronavirus in Smith County were reported on March 13.
Roberts said about 13,000 tests have been given in the Smith County and as of Tuesday morning, 1,907 county residents have tested positive for the virus, which shows roughly a 15% positive rate. In the afternoon, 53 new cases were announced for a current total of 1,960, which includes 511 recoveries, 11 deaths and 1,438 active cases, according to NET Health.
He noted most people going to the walk-up sites are asymptomatic, while those visiting a hospital, emergency room or other medical facility are experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms.
Roberts noted that NET Health statistics only reflect the results of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, which is the most accurate testing available. Rapid test results from antigen tests are not included, as their results have been found to be less reliable than PCR tests.
Roberts also addressed the social media rumors saying that someone, usually a friend of a friend, went to a walk-up testing site, registered to be tested, got tired of waiting and left, and were then called and told they tested positive. He said officials from the joint emergency operations center, which includes Smith County, the city of Tyler and NET Health, said these claims have been unfounded.
People who have actually had this experience should contact the EOC to connect them on how to receive proper testing and clear up any misinformation.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said the most relevant statistic to the public is the hospital capacity, as “flattening the curve” and ensuring the hospitals are able to keep up with the number of cases resulting in hospitalization has been a primary concern since the start of the pandemic.
According to NET Health, as of Tuesday afternoon, 144 patients from East Texas are receiving treatment for the coronavirus at Tyler hospitals, which is up by seven since Monday.
“Let’s watch the number of patients in Tyler hospitals,” said Moran. “It’s a critical number. Right now it’s still manageable.That’s the number that really is going to drive a lot of concern for how we treat people in the long term, that’s an important trend to watch.”
Roberts said the age group of 11-60 seem to be the primary group that has been exposed to infection, while those 65 and older or individuals who suffer other serious medical ailments are those who become the most ill.
The age range of 21-30 continues to be the range of the highest rate of infection, while those who are 60 and older have experienced the least amount of cases.
Moran said that statistic is due to choices each age range has made, and suggested that the public “act more like 60-year-olds and less like 21-year-olds” when making decisions about being in social settings and large groups of people.
“Treat everyone as though you have COVID-19, because it’s one of those things that may inform your behavior to respect and love your neighbor,” Moran said. “A large degree of people are asymptomatic and haven’t been tested. Be really concerned about vulnerable population.”
In regards to asymptomatic individuals that have been infected with the virus, Levin said while symptoms may have never been manifested, a level of cellular damage may still take place. He said it’s unknown if that cellular damage leaves behind a lasting effect.
“By the time we show symptoms, often there is an effect in our body,” said Levin. “A cellular level of damage is going on. Most viruses’ damage is short lived and the body repairs itself. With this virus, there are some underlying problems being left behind. Whether that occurs with asymptomatic people, we don’t know by this point. For now the focus is on prevention and treatment.”
Roberts said as time has gone on, symptoms of the virus have become more clear, as have effective measures of prevention.
The list of symptoms includes fever, chills, fatigue, headache, loss of taste or smell, loss of appetite, nasal congestion, diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea, he said.
“I get especially concerned when I hear a patient has lost their sense of taste or smell,” Roberts said.
In addition to the methods of prevention that have been recommended since the beginning of the pandemic, including hand washing, social distancing, mask wearing and disinfecting surfaces, Roberts stressed the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle through monitoring diet and partaking in physical activity.
“Eating and exercising patterns are important,” Roberts said. “Watch what you eat, and that will help if you do get COVID-19. We will all get it, it’s a matter of what happens when you do get it. A good diet, good walking habits, and weight training will help you get healthier. If and when we get COVID-19 we will be better when we get it. The virus is still with us, take the proper measures.”