NET Health announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics at Harvey Convention Center

First dose appointments for the Pfizer vaccine are open for anyone over the age of 16.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District's vaccine clinics will be open beginning this Wednesday through Saturday at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler between the hours of 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.
Teenagers between the ages of 16 and 17 years old must show valid identification that proves their age, such as a birth certificate or driver’s license. They must also be accompanied by their parents or guardian.
Appointments must be made so that staff can determine the number of doses to prepare each day. Vaccines are prepared based on the number of scheduled appointments.
“Our vaccine clinics scheduled for this weekend are a great opportunity for school district employees, eligible teenagers, and college students to get their first Pfizer vaccine,” said George Roberts, NET Health CEO.
“Interested persons can make an appointment by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and viewing open appointments within the ‘Vaccine Updates’ link,” Roberts said.
For the second dose of Pfizer vaccine
Persons who received their first Pfizer vaccine on any day before March 31 are invited to receive their second Pfizer vaccine this Tuesday at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler between the hours of 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.
Appointments are recommended but not required. Anyone needing their second vaccine must have the “CDC COVID Vaccination Record Card” that they were given when the first Pfizer vaccine was administered. Persons who received their first Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days before March 31 from any vaccine provider can receive their second Pfizer vaccine from NET Health.
All available appointments for this week and future weeks will be posted upon the “Vaccine Updates” webpage of NETHealthCOVID19.org and will be updated as new shipments of COVID vaccines are received by our NET Health Immunizations Department.
Persons who do not have internet access can make an appointment over the phone by contacting our COVID Call Center at (903) 617- 6404 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.