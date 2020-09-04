As a first responder for 30 years, Stephen Finley has served others as a “gentle giant” with a kind heart.
But now he’s on the opposite side of the care, as he’s spent a total of 36 days in the hospital, and 33 days on a ventilator, due to his COVID-19 diagnosis.
Steve is a paramedic for Christus EMS stationed in Wills Point, and retired from the Plano Fire Department in 2010. His wife of 18 years, Jaime Finley, who is a firefighter and EMT for the city of Mineola, said it’s been challenging to be on the other side things for once.
“He’s like a super like-able guy,” Jaime said. “I know he’s a great guy, but it’s really nice to hear these things from complete strangers.”
People who know Steve will refer to him as a “gentle giant” because of his servant heart, she said.
“He really has a gift, and I really want him to get better so he can use that gift,” Jaime said.
Jaime said Steve started feeling bad toward the end of a trip to their son’s house in Destin, Florida. They initially thought it was a sinus infection or something minor.
But on their way back home, they stopped at a gas station and Jaime had to help Steve get back to the vehicle.
They drove to an emergency room in Canton, and Steve was later transferred to the intensive care unit at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.
Because of the coronavirus, Steve has faced several complications, including pneumonia and blood infections.
Last week, he went into respiratory arrest when physicians attempted to complete a tracheotomy. But on Thursday, the operation was successful in an effort to improve his breathing.
Jaime said after the tracheotomy, the doctors hope they can cut back on the sedation he’s under and eventually wean him off the ventilator.
On Friday, he passed a breathing trial. He hasn’t had a fever, his vital signs are improving, and they’re slowly taking him off the sedation, Jaime said.
The physicians feel positive as they work to keep the infections and fever under control, she added.
“It’s going to be a long hard road when he does get off the ventilator,” she said.
Steve is staying at a long-term care facility in Tyler. The nurses there, who Jaime calls superheroes, have been really helpful and caring, she said.
Some of the nurses will FaceTime her so she can see Steve. She said some of her friends have sent the nursing staff gifts in appreciation.
Jaime said it’s surreal that she hasn’t been able to see her husband face-to-face. Their limited interactions have only been through FaceTime opportunities.
“It’s almost like he’s been at work for a really long time and we’re waiting for him to come home,” Jaime said. “I don’t have the words to say how painful it is to not see their loved one.”
Since the beginning of Steve’s COVID-19 journey, Jaime said she’s felt a multitude of emotions, including being upset, angry and looking for someone to blame.
“It’s been rough on our family. Steve is the major provider for our household,” she said. “Financially, I’m still working and trying to save paid time off for when he comes home.”
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Jaime hopes people will see the coronavirus as a real and genuine disease.
“I wish people would understand how serious it is,” she said. “Once one of your family members is a statistic, it’s rough. It’s not been an easy road at all.”
Jaime and Steve Finley live in Mineola and have five kids together. Jaime describes their life as adventurous and one where they live it to the fullest.
“We just have a fun time together,” she said, and added that Steve is definitely a family man.
The family was waiting for Steve to complete nursing school so they could have more adventures, as he was looking forward to working less.
He’d just completed nursing school before testing positive for COVID-19. He wanted to continue in the critical care field by either being an ICU or emergency room nurse.
Christus EMS EMT Holli Crawford has been Steve’s work partner for three years. And while spending time together on long shifts and holidays, they’ve become “work husband” and “work wife.”
Steve is Crawford’s first and only EMS partner. She says he was a great teacher and her job became easier because of his guidance.
“Once we started working together, we got super close and became like family,” Crawford said.
Not getting to work together has been very challenging, Crawford explained. She was part of the crew that helped transport Steve to the hospital, which was a “hard and emotional” task to say the least.
Crawford said going to work hasn’t been the same since Steve’s not there with her.
“He’s always calm and collected. He’s funny. I literally looked forward to coming to work every day because of him,” Crawford said. “He’s just amazing all around.”
She recalled how they both have problems sleeping and they would often watch TV together at 4 a.m. when they couldn’t sleep.
Through Steve’s hospitalization, Jaime said the community has been great in their support, especially through fundraisers and other shows of solidarity.
“It’s really overwhelming the amount of people that have shown up in Wood County,” Jaime said. “It’s pretty overwhelming and it makes you feel like society’s not as bad as it’s shown to be.”
One of the Finleys’ great friends, Misty Hooks, said both Jaime and Steve are amazing people who she’s known for about 20 years.
“They’re just great people,” Hooks said. “He’s taught so many people everything he knows. He’s such a patient guy.”
Hooks is also a bank service officer at City National Bank in Mineola. There’s a donation account set up for people to help with expenses called “Finley Family Fund.” Hooks said people can donate at any CNB location.
“Everyone’s stepping up the way we know how,” Hooks said.
While his hospitalization makes her sad, Crawford said she’s glad to see community members rally together to help Steve and Jaime.
“It makes me happy to see how many people show up. It’s emotional,” Crawford said. “It’s such a sad time but happy in a sense. I can’t stress enough how great he is. Anyone that knows him is super lucky.”
Many community businesses and organizations have hosted benefits to help the Finleys. An upcoming event is the “Friendly Finley Golf Tournament,” at the Mineola Country Club on Sept. 12 beginning at 8 a.m.
It’s $100 per player and $400 per team to participate. The event is hosted by the family and friends of Steve. The deadline to register is Sept. 8.
A free fish fry by the Alba Volunteer Fire Department will follow the tournament and attendees are able to give donations.