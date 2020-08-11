A Mineola Middle School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, and the high school volleyball team is under quarantine.
Superintendent Cody Mize announced on Facebook Tuesday the middle school employee with COVID-19 has minor symptoms and they have self-quarantined. This person's last contact with a student or other employee was last Saturday. At that time, the employee had no symptoms.
This case is separate from a high school employee who tested positive for the virus last week, Mize said.
Three other employees are quarantined as well as the high school volleyball team. High school volleyball games and practices have been suspended through Aug. 18, Mize said.
"To our knowledge, none of these individuals have experienced any symptoms related to COVID-19, but the health and safety of our students and staff remain our top priority," he said.
Mize said all Mineola ISD campuses continue to be cleaned daily and operations at the middle and high schools will continue as usual.