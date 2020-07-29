Meals on Wheels East Texas accepted its first vehicle donation on Wednesday. The donation will then be auctioned off and proceeds will help the nonprofit meet the increased need to feed local seniors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re really excited about this,” Trudy Williams, interim executive director of Meals on Wheels East Texas, said. “We think this is going to help Meals on Wheels, it’s going to help beautify the community (and) it gives everybody in the community another way to donate.”
The vehicle donation program is a national initiative launched by Meals on Wheels America in association with Charitable Adult Rides & Services, or CARS. The donors will get a tax-deductible form for their donation, while Meals on Wheels will accept 70% of the funds raised to go towards general costs, with the other 30% covering the cost of the tow.
“Our biggest cost, of course, is meals,” Williams said. “It (the funds) will most likely be used to purchase more food to feed more seniors, and obviously wheels as well.”
The program was launched one week ago and the organization received its first donation within three days.
“It was fast,” Williams said. “It’s kind of making me nervous ... I’m thinking as the information gets out there, we’re going to have a lot of participation.”
The first donation came from Tom and Anne DeWitt, who gave their 1988 Chrysler LeBaron convertible to the charity.
“We’ve talked about donating it for a couple of years, but when Meals on Wheels, which is an organization we believe in and support, announced that they were going to do this program, it just seemed to make sense for us to do it,” Mr. Dewitt said.
The car, which has a long history with the family, was a gift to Mrs. DeWitt for Christmas in 1990. Mr. DeWitt bought it from the federal government after it had been confiscated from drug dealers in Florida.
“I have come out and talked to it, and we’ve said our goodbyes,” Mrs. DeWitt said. “I hope it can bring some happiness and fulfillment to other families for different reasons. It’s going to folks who are really in need, and that just warms my heart.”
Meals on Wheels East Texas services six counties in East Texas and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they are now delivering over 2,700 meals a day to isolated seniors who need meal services. Besides food, their volunteers are also providing much-needed check-ins.
“Our volunteers are calling ... our seniors that we’re not able to sit down and speak to,” Tiffany Damskov, Meals on Wheels East Texas marketing and development director, said. “We have people who are reaching out and checking on them, especially our volunteers who have normal routes and have gotten to know their clients.”
Meals on Wheels East Texas is accepting donations of cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats, RVs and some farm equipment in any condition, along with other individual donations.
"The community has really come out and supported us," Damskov said. "This is just one more avenue where we can put money back into the organization. Some people may not have cash on hand to donate, but they may have a car that’s been collecting dust that they’d like to donate to us.”