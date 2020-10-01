Dr. Paul McGaha has always enjoyed the study of public health, he said, and how it can prevent diseases and help communities lead healthier lives.
For over 30 years, he studied and worked to improve health outcomes for people living in the rural areas of East Texas.
Now, he's continuing that mission of awareness as the next Smith County health authority.
McGaha was appointed to the role on Tuesday during Smith County Commissioners Court to replace Dr. Jeffrey Levin, who served as health authority for six years before retirement.
"I'm honored to be asked to serve in this role. Dr. Levin has done a fantastic job in the six years he's been in the role, and I hope to continue that really superb job that he did," McGaha said.
Since 2015, he's served as an associate professor and chair of the Department of Community Health in the School of Community and Rural Health at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler.
Before coming to UT Health Science Center, he gained 19 years of experience similar to the health authority role at the Texas Department of State Health Services as regional medical director for Health Service Region 4 and 5 (North).
The department works closely with nine local health departments or districts and served as the primary public health entity for the remaining 26 counties. From 2012 to 2013, he served as acting assistant commissioner for DSHS.
McGaha said he likes the public health field because he gets to work to change health behaviors for the better.
"Working in public health you can really feel satisfied you've helped people," he said. "You reach the forest, not the individual trees. Unfortunately, it typically is not noticed until something bad happens."
Over the years, he's studied how diseases can be prevented through early screenings, diet, weight loss, tobacco cessation and other measures.
"There's a strong emphasis on prevention," he said. "That really attracted me and it's kept me in. Increasingly, we need to look at the community and population as a whole."
He called becoming the Smith County local health authority during a pandemic an interesting time.
"Our community has banded together to approach the pandemic in order to prevent the spread," he said. "Our schools in the area have done a great job and been responsible. And most businesses have been responsible."
He said the current objectives are improving testing capacity for COVID-19 and working with the Northeast Texas Public Health District to share information with the public.
Overall, he believes testing capabilities are improving and he believes rapid or at-home testing could be developed soon.
He plans to continue working with the NET Health and local officials to make a comprehensive plan to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while waiting for the vaccine to be prepared.
In the meantime, McGaha said it's important to continue using the preventive measures health officials have discussed since early March.
"We need to emphasize the basics," he said. "It has been shown wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing is critically important."
He noted that some people might be suffering from COVID-19 fatigue but it's important to "not drop our guard " and remain vigilant.
McGaha said young people in their 20s should be careful as well since they could spread the disease to older and more vulnerable populations.
As the weather cools down, McGaha explained that people are more likely to stay indoors in their workplace, schools and other congregated areas which creates a greater likelihood of the virus spreading.
He added that he considers NET Health one of the best health departments in Texas, which factored into his decision of becoming local health authority.
McGaha said his approach to the role will be similar to one taken by Levin, which features "inclusiveness" and working together with a team of experts.
"My leadership style is one of inclusion. By keeping people informed I've experienced the best outcomes, resulting from that," he said.
He called this time period of a "bridge" between trying to mitigate spread and the arrival of the vaccine.
"I think healthcare providers are gearing up for the advent of the vaccine," he said.
When the vaccine does become available, McGaha, alongside other local health officials, will be tasked with appropriately using the vaccine and determining priority populations.
Priority populations include healthcare workers, people with high-risk conditions and long-term care residents.
He noted the vaccine will hopefully lead to a dampening of the virus spread, and possibly lead to herd immunity.
This type of immunity means 60 to 70% of the population has either received a vaccination or has the disease and allows the spread to become much lower, he explained.
"Hopefully with time, we can get there," McGaha said. "But in the meantime, we just need to remain vigilant with those prevention practices."
Most authoritative figures he's seen show that some vaccine supply could come to East Texas in the spring for priority populations and in the summer or third quarter for others.
Due to the new disease of COVID-19, the vaccine is undergoing an accelerated process, but it still needs to be "safe and effective and at the right time," McGaha said.
When the vaccine does arrive, McGaha said officials like himself will work through dosing measurements for the vaccine and monitoring the success rate.
In addition to taking COVID-19 precautions, McGaha emphasized the need for people to get the flu vaccine, especially since COVID-19 and the flu can mimic one another.
If someone's had a flu vaccine, it can help physicians determine what a sick patient might have, he said.
"We want to eliminate the confusion as much as possible," McGaha said.
Outside of his career, McGaha has a wife, Zelia, and six children. His wife is a professor and department chair of the Medical Laboratory Technology at Tyler Junior College. He also has a son and daughter involved in the healthcare field.