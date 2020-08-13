George Ann O’Bannon hadn’t seen her 97-year-old mother in 150 days.
But on Thursday morning, at a “Welcome Back” party hosted by Prestige Estates Luxury Assisted Living and Memory Care, she finally got the chance.
Just talking about the moment brought her to tears — but they were tears of joy.
“We have been so anxious to get back with our loved ones,” O’Bannon said. “And Prestige does everything to help families. I’m always proud to mention the name Prestige Estates. I think everybody’s happy and God made a beautiful day.”
Her mom, Kay Watkins, is an eight-year resident of the Prestige Estates Luxury Assisted Living in Tyler.
O’Bannon said she and her mother talk on the phone every day, but it was a big deal to be nearly close enough to touch at the family reunion Prestige had organized.
Held outdoors, and featuring balloons and decorative signs, the celebration allowed the opportunity for several residents and their families to see each other once again.
Each visitor received a temperature check and filled out a questionnaire regarding COVID-19 symptoms before a 20-minute meeting with their loved one. Both the resident and visitor wore masks and social distanced from each other.
O’Bannon noted how the balloon decorations at the entrance and surrounding the facility made the reunion even more special.
“I think the balloons draw attention and people passing by will wonder if it’s a holiday,” O’Bannon said. “And today it is for us. I love Prestige Estates. It has been wonderful to and for my mother.”
These reunions came to be after the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced last week that nursing facilities and long-term care facilities could provide limited visitation under certain safety guidelines.
Since March, visitation was restricted in an effort to protect elderly residents.
For assisted living centers like Prestige, the state commission said limited indoor and outdoor visitation procedures are allowed, but there can be no physical contact with residents and visitors.
The staff at Prestige Estates recognized the resident’s time away from family with a t-shirt that said “154 days” on the back, which represents the time between the closures and the state allowing limited visitation.
After HHSC’s announcement, Yvonne Sturrock, director of operations, and staff members worked hard to meet the criteria and get approval from the state to host the reunions. Their work began Monday and Prestige received approval on Wednesday afternoon.
“We wanted it to be a happy invitation,” Sturrock said.
Sturrock said she’s been an advocate for assisted living and nursing home residents wanting to see their families for months.
Sturrock knows the pain families are experiencing well, as her father is one of Prestige’s residents.
While she’s able to see him, her sister could not (except through the phone) until their visit Thursday morning.
“Every time I saw my sister, she cried,” Sturrock said. “It was confusing to (my father). Every time she saw him (on FaceTime) it was emotional.”
She called seeing families meet face-to-face again a “joyous moment.”
Daren Welmaker, Prestige Estates director of health services, said education and awareness on proper use of personal protective equipment, hand washing and social distancing has been a large part of his work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Using it (PPE) right is very important to not contaminate,” he said. “It’s important to know how to take it off and put it on.”
In his role, Welmaker manages infection control efforts, trains staff members, reviews physician orders and serves as an advocate for the residents.
“We’re just trying to stay on top of screening residents three times a day,” he said. “We’re just trying to be as proactive as we can.”
Families not being able to visit their loved ones has been very difficult to see, Welmaker said.
“Emotionally, it’s taken a toll,” he said. “We try to do the best we can with small group activities.”
But sometimes, he said the best medicine during the quarantine period was taking the time to talk to the residents.
“A lot of my days, I’ll go to talk to a resident to see how they’re doing,” he said. “I know it’s been difficult for families. We’re just trying to be as sympathetic and helpful as we can during this trying time.”