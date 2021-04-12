A Louisiana woman is dead after a two-vehicle wreck Saturday in Smith County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety investigators preliminary report, Rhonda Lynne Goodrich, 52, of Shreveport, was driving a 2009 Toyota Venza eastbound on the shoulder of State Highway 31. She attempted a U-turn when her vehicle was struck by an eastbound 2017 Toyota Tundra.
Goodrich was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler, DPS said.
The driver of the Tundra was identified as Jack Byron Pierce, 53, of Bullard. Pierce was transported to UT Health in Tyler in stable condition, according to DPS.
The crash remains under investigation.