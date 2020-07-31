After his recent diagnosis of COVID-19, East Texas U.S Congressman Louie Gohmert has announced he’s taking the anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine.
In response to an article about him using the drug, Gohmert tweeted Friday that he’s using the drug to treat his coronavirus diagnosis.
“I am taking #Hydroxychloroquine to treat my coronavirus diagnosis. It is what was decided as the best course of action between my doctor and me--not by government bureaucrats,” Gohmert tweeted. “How long until the tech tyrants censor this tweet?”
The Food and Drug Administration states on its website that both hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine could cause serious heart rhythm problems and other safety issues, including blood and lymph system disorders, kidney injuries, and liver problems and failure.
Politico first reported Gohmert was scheduled to fly to Texas Wednesday with President Donald Trump, but he tested positive in a pre-screen at the White House.
After testing positive with a rapid test, Gohmert then retested using a nasal swab that came back positive for COVID-19 as well. In his statement, Gohmert said he’s asymptomatic.
“I’m asymptomatic,” he said. “I don’t have any of the symptoms that are listed as a part of COVID-19, but I apparently have the Wuhan virus.”
Gohmert said he’s worn a mask more in the past week than he has within the last four months. He said adjusting the mask could have caused germs to come inside and infect him with the virus.
“Now that I apparently have it, I will be very, very careful to make sure I don’t give it to anybody else and we’ll see it how it goes,” he said.
During an interview in June with CNN, when asked why he didn’t wear a mask, Gohmert responded, “I don’t have the coronavirus, turns out as of yesterday I’ve never had it. But if I get it, you’ll never see me without a mask.”