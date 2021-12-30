Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Texas on Thursday began dispensing the authorized COVID antiviral medication, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, in Texas through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program. Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are receiving limited supplies of the COVID-19 antiviral medication, which can only be obtained with a prescription from a healthcare provider.
Customers and healthcare providers can go to https://www.walmart.com/covidmedication and use the store locator to find their nearest store or club that is carrying this medication to send the electronic prescription.
According to the website, all four Walmart Supercenters in Tyler have the medication available, along with the Neighborhood Market locations on Frankston Highway and Southeast Loop 323.
Since the antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, it will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows. Customers who have a positive diagnosis are asked not to enter the store.
Available at no cost to eligible patients with a valid prescription, the authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications are an oral treatment that help with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms and can help reduce the risk of hospitalization.
Eligible individuals can ask their provider to send their prescription electronically to a Walmart or Sam’s Club pharmacy that has the medication in stock.
Walmart worked closely with the federal government and state health departments to select locations where states’ determined the treatment was needed most. While initial treatment supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies stand ready to help expand treatment access nationwide.
“We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available,” said Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy. “This offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities. As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we’re proud to support our communities through everyday essentials, healthy food, vaccines, medication and other health care needs as we all work together to weather the pandemic.”
In a statement, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies stated they will continue to support states and the federal government to help increase the access and availability of authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication and COVID-19 vaccines. Walmart stated it will also continue to make flu vaccines and other preventative vaccines available.