Local health officials and other leaders came together Monday to warn Smith County area residents of a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, notably among younger adults, while encouraging people to get vaccinated.
During a news conference at the Tyler Chamber of Commerce building, Northeast Texas Public Health District CEO George Roberts emphasized COVID-19 is surging in East Texas.
According to Roberts, 45 people were receiving treatment for the virus at Tyler hospitals on July 8. As of Monday morning, there are 213 hospitalized. Approximately 95% of patients hospitalized in Tyler hospitals have not been vaccinated.
“What can you as a citizen of East Texas do about this? If you’re 12 and older and have not yet been vaccinated, please get vaccinated today. Don’t wait any longer,” Roberts said.
Dr. Mark Anderson, chairman of Christus Trinity Clinic Board of Directors and chief of emergency medicine at Trinity Mother Frances Hospitals and Clinics, said there are nearly 100 patients at Tyler’s Christus Mother Frances Hospital.
“As opposed to last summer, this surge is much more like January. It’s accelerating very rapidly,” he said.
Anderson said in January, there were 150 patients hospitalized at Christus Mother Frances, including 50 patients on ventilators.
Anderson said physicians continue to deliver cardiac, neurological, stroke and trauma care while facing a surge in COVID-19 care. He said the hospital is not receiving state funding or resources as they were in January.
This has caused the hospital to face a shortage of nurses like other medical systems. Nurses are also leaving for high-paying contracts in other states, Anderson said.
He added Christus Trinity Mother Frances is actively receiving requests for patient transfers from Colorado, Oklahoma and Louisiana to move patients into their system, but Mother Frances remains focused on its local community first.
Anderson said about 40% of the state of Texas has been vaccinated. Despite the numbers, he said it is not enough to prevent the surge.
“This is a disease that can be prevented from hospitalization. It’s not necessary to come to the hospital. It’s not necessary to be on a ventilator,” Anderson said.
Approximately 95% of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, Anderson said.
“We’re going to continue providing all the care that our citizens and communities and the ministries we serve, but it won’t be without challenges,” Anderson said.
He encouraged people to wear masks, wash their hands frequently and get vaccinated.
Dr. Tom Cummins, chief medical officer at UT Health East Texas, said emergency rooms are busy with COVID-19 and other matters, and hospital staffing remains challenging.
Cummins said a lack of funding of state supplies and resources has led to about 40 beds being unavailable for patient care compared to January. A sister organization of UT Health is working with a government relations group to ask for a statewide approach to the pandemic.
He said patients hospitalized for COVID-19 range from age 17 to 90, including several people in their 20s on ventilators. He encouraged vaccination among people under 65.
“Not only is this disease spreading more rapidly, but it’s also hitting a different group and it’s hitting fairly hard,” he said.
To meet staffing challenges, as well as beds availability and patient care, UT Health has had to cut back on procedures and services that require hospitalizations for a day or two.
“Our staff are tired of taking care of people who have chosen not to take a free and easily available vaccine that could have prevented their hospitalization. If you’re out in public, wear your mask. Keep your distance and wash your hands,” Cummins said.
Smith County Health Authority Dr. Paul McGaha made a strong recommendation on Monday for residents to get vaccinated.
McGaha said those who had COVID-19 are not completely protected and should get vaccinated. He said the delta variant spreads much quicker than the original strain.
He added the virus spread can be mitigated through an effective vaccine.
NET Health Board Chair and Smith County Medical Society member Dr. Li Mitchell said she is concerned as children return to school. While the goal is to gain herd immunity through COVID-19 vaccinations, there are still children who are ineligible to receive the vaccine, Mitchell said.
“That worries me with all the children who are not eligible for vaccines at this point, and all of those people who have medical indications that say they can’t get vaccinated for some reason or another,” Mitchell said.
For children under 12, Mitchell said parents should equip them with masks, good hygiene skills and social distancing.
McGaha said NET Health officials met last week with local school superintendents to talk about Texas Education Agency and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including masking and social distancing. He added there’s another meeting with superintendents set this week.
With Dallas schools recently announcing contact tracing and requiring face masks in opposition to Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, McGaha said it’s up to individual schools to require masks.
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said the Smith County Jail has seen significant rises in COVID-19 diagnoses.
“We went from just a few to 102 (Monday) morning in about three weeks, and we can’t quarantine fast enough to get it slowed down like we need to,” he said, adding incoming inmates are quarantined in case they have COVID-19.
Fifteen jail employees are not at work because they tested positive for the virus, and 12 are quarantined, Smith said.
He said the vaccine has been offered to 1,100 inmates, and 200 of them took it due to close contact with COVID-19 positive individuals. He said Anderson came to the sheriff’s office to explain exactly how the vaccine works in the body.
Roberts said the COVID-19 vaccine will either prevent the virus or reduce the risk of hospitalization.
Local health officials expect full Food and Drug Administration approval of the vaccines will raise vaccination rates around Labor Day but emphasize for residents not to wait until then.
Visit nethealthcovid19.org/vaccine-updates/ for COVID-19 vaccine site locations and times.