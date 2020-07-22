Over the past 10 years, Lindale has welcomed in an ever-growing influx of students, and data reveals the district is expected to continue to grow.
Lindale ISD Superintendent Stan Surratt detailed a three-phase plan for expanding several schools in the district, as construction work to expand the high school has already commenced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Lindale has been growing for many years, and the Texas Education Agency has deemed Lindale ISD a fast growth district. We have to prepare for future students who will be added to our district,” Surratt said. “The first phase addresses the expansion of the high school, phase two is to add classrooms to several elementaries, and the third phase entails building a new elementary in four to eight years.”
Due to the population growth in Lindale, property values have risen and allowed the district to continue forward with plans for upgrading the schools while also cutting back on district taxes for the coming school year. Substantial tax cuts will be announced towards the end of August, he said.
“We are looking at a substantial tax cut for the school district because of the significant property value growth in Lindale,” Surratt said.
Currently, the district has renovated the high school football stadium and cafeteria, began classroom expansion and built an auxiliary gym and indoor practice facility.
The parking lots, tennis court, administration building, baseball and softball complexes are also being improved. Surratt said there are additional expansion plans.
The timeline for phase two will be evaluated by the school board in September, Surratt said.
“The next phase is to add classrooms to several elementaries and addressing their needs to help their growth,” he said.
The third and final phase is to build another elementary campus for first through sixth grade in four to eight years, and potentially add more classrooms to one of the junior highs.
Lindale ISD has officially announced its plan to recommence in-person classes on August 19.
“We released all protocol and safety measures,” Surratt said. “We will continue to offer at home learning for health reasons, however we expect 80-90% of students will be back on campus. That could change if the governor makes some adjustments statewide.”
Surratt said he’s thankful to teachers, parents, and students alike as all parties worked together to successfully finish the school year despite challenges presented by the pandemic. He acknowledged having partial online students and partial in-person students will be a challenge, but he feels confident the educational staff will overcome it.
“We are pretty fortunate and blessed with wonderful teachers and dedicated professionals who have really stepped up during this unprecedented time,” Surratt said. “They have done an excellent job providing at home learning. We also appreciate students and parents making the best of tough situation. Staff students and parents have all been working together. It will be extremely tough for teachers to have most students in the classroom and a few at home. They’ll be teaching on two platforms and working harder than ever before, but it’s part of the job and I look forward to teachers stepping up to the challenge.”