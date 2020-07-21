Despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has presented to small businesses across the nation, Lindale has experienced economic growth in recent months.
Since the virus broke out and shut down many establishments, Lindale has seen small businesses band together to support one another, several new businesses open and is looking forward to two new hotels being built.
The growth can be attributed to varying factors, Shelbie Glover, president and CEO of the Lindale Chamber of Commerce, said.
“Lindale is absolutely growing despite the pandemic,” Glover said. “One of the largest reasons is we have an exceptional school district, people are moving here in order to attend our schools. Employment opportunities have grown and brought in numerous new residents due to the FedEx plant, and as new residents came in, local retail services grew.”
Some of the latest businesses that have made their way to Lindale have established themselves at the Lindale Cannery, a venue that hosts restaurants, a new ice cream shop and a new coffee shop. It has also welcomed Wing Dingers, a restaurant that has experienced great success since its opening in June.
Chris and Michelle Fischer are the owners of Wing Dingers.
Chris Fischer said the amount of customers that have filtered through their establishment has wowed them.
“It’s done really well,” he said. “What’s awesome is we opened a new location during this thing and it’s doing even better in this current situation than what we had expected. We had planned to open before the pandemic and due to difficulty in getting supplies, our opening was delayed by eight weeks. It’s been a great response and now we are excited for what’s to come.”
Like many restaurants, Wing Dingers adapted to the needs of customers through the pandemic, which has helped their business thrive.
Other small town businesses in the area have made efforts to promote one another by encouraging their clients to check out neighboring locally owned businesses, Glover said.
“The small businesses have been flourishing despite the pandemic,” Glover said. “The small businesses have been standing together. For example, Lindale Candy has featured the Pink Pistol, encouraging their clients to shop at other locations.”
The chamber has also taken initiatives to support the local businesses of Lindale.
“We’ve been working really hard as a chamber to make sure that all businesses that are members had what they needed,” Glover said. “We took time to call the businesses and see what they needed and to ask them about their plans. We helped launch $15,000 worth of gift cards to boost the local economy, knowing that for every gift card bought someone will go back in the future to redeem it. We also gave businesses social media spotlights, each three times.”
According to Glover, the local businesses did an excellent job of reinventing themselves during the pandemic, and she believes they will be stronger for it in the long run as a result of those adaptations.
Above all, Glover stressed that the pandemic has not ended and those who wish to see the local economy thrive should make an effort to continue shopping local.
“The main focus people need to remember is this pandemic isn’t over and we don’t know how long it will last,” Glover said. “It might be easier to hit the purchase button online but that doesn’t put money back into the local economy. Our consumers need to band together and shop local.”