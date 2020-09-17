After the cancellation of the 36th annual Countryfest in Lindale due to COVID-19, the Lindale Area Chamber of Commerce searched for a way to have some of kind of celebration and help out local businesses.
Out of the search came the new, one-time-only Launch Local Festival, which will be celebrated Oct. 10 − around the same time when Countryfest would have been held.
Shelbie Glover, Lindale chamber president and CEO, said Launch Local has been the motto for the chamber since opening back Texas began in May due to the effects of the pandemic.
After the cancellation, Glover said the chamber went back to the drawing board to find something that would help local businesses.
Countryfest serves as a major revenue generator and greatly benefits the local economy.
Many local vendors, wineries and food trucks have signed up to be a part of the new festival, Glover said.
"This event has just blossomed into something great for our community," she said.
Unlike Countryfest, which focuses primarily on music, food and fun, the Launch Local Festival has an added purpose of helping businesses facing hardships due to COVID-19.
Countryfest's typical staples of kid’s games, climbing wall, and inflatables will not be included in Launch Local due to current COVID-19 safety regulations.
Glover said bringing a festival back will shine a spotlight vendors negatively impacted in a town that community members know and love.
The event is completely free in the parking lot at Picker's Pavillon, located at 205 E. North Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Families can walk around the area to shop, eat some food and enjoy some local entertainment. Live music will be played every hour at the Cannery stage.
Other activities will include the Lillie Russell Memorial Library Car Show and the appearance of the shred truck with the Better Business Bureau serving Central East Texas.
Glover said Launch Local will not replace the long-standing tradition of Countryfest, which is set to return in 2021.