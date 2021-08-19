Residents of Hawkins and surrounding cities have the opportunity to get their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend at Jarvis Christian College.
Appointments are required to attend the vaccine clinic, and beginning Friday from 10 a.m., students, alumni, faculty, staff and the general public will be able to go to the E.W. Rand Center Varsity Gym on campus to get the vaccine.
In addition to the COVID-19 vaccine, the college will also be offering the meningococcal vaccine and the HPV vaccine. Free parking will be located outside of the E.W. Rand Center, and the clinic is open to anyone of 16 years of age and up.
The E. W. Rand Center Varsity Gymnasium on the Jarvis main campus located at Hwy. 80 and PR 7631 in Hawkins.
Schedule for the vaccine clinic is as follows:
Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Appointments can be made online by 8 a.m. Friday at https://forms.office.com/r/vD1uskUZtX.