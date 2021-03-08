Although Gov. Greg Abbott announced an end to the statewide mask mandate last Tuesday, Jacksonville ISD announced Monday its administration will continue with the mask requirement for access to Jacksonville schools, facilities, activities and events.
The JISD administration made their decision after reviewing the updated public health guidance provided to Texas school districts by the Texas Education Agency.
Their review of this guidance indicated that all previous contact tracing, quarantine and isolation requirements associated with positive COVID-19 individuals will continue, whether or not a district has a mask policy in place.
JISD also consulted with their local health department and believe a change in their current COVID-19 protocol would have a detrimental effect on face-to-face instruction for students and staff for the remainder of the school year.
With only 11 weeks left in the current year, face coverings and masks at Jacksonville ISD will remain a requirement.
“JISD believes that our current practices have kept our school community safe, and classrooms open for continuous instruction during this global pandemic. The federal government recently announced that educators are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The district will continue partnering with the Cherokee County Health Department and UT-Health to ensure every JISD staff member who desires is able to be vaccinated as soon as doses become available,” JISD said in a statement.
They also instructed students and staff to follow social distancing where possible and to follow frequent hand washing. Custodial staff will continue to sanitize the facilities several times a day on a daily basis.
“JISD will continue to monitor the pandemic’s trends in our community and will continue our current practices in order to keep our children and employees safe," the district's statement read. "Thank you for your cooperation as we look forward to finishing out the 20-21 school year with on-campus instruction and with as little disruption as possible.”