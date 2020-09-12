A gloved phlebotomist checked for a vein on Wanda Moore’s arm early Saturday afternoon, quickly inserted a needle and then drew a small vial of blood.
Within a minute’s time, she had Moore bandaged and ready to stand – and had gathered enough of a sample to determine whether Moore has the antibodies that would indicate she’s been exposed to COVID-19.
One of 300 participants in the Hideaway COVID-19 Antibody Testing Program, Moore called the experience “painless.”
“It’s just the thing to do,” she said. “It’ll help somebody.”
The testing program is the first of its kind in East Texas, and will allow researchers to gather data that sheds light on some of the most important questions surrounding the novel coronavirus and its impacts on public health.
“Basically, what we are doing today is we are running what's called a serosurvey study for COVID-19,” said Hideaway’s Chief Health Officer, Dr. Sue Royappa. “That's basically testing for COVID-19 antibodies in our population here. We know right now that, individually, the antibody doesn't have a lot of utility at this point, but when you can do the test on multiple people in the community, you can get community detail.”
Community detail, Royappa explained, is particularly valuable considering COVID-19’s high prevalence among asymptomatic people.
When a person who has unknowingly contracted COVID-19 doesn’t experience the sore throat, shortness of breath or other symptoms commonly reported among patients, they won’t likely feel the need to see a doctor or get tested of their own accord, Royappa said. This can skew the data and prevent important scientific progress related to the virus.
“You’re going to test (for COVID-19) generally only if you’re feeling poorly,” Royappa said. “Right now, I think there’s only 20-something people who have tested positive in Hideaway, but we don’t know how many people have actually been exposed.”
The antibody testing aims to remedy that.
“The same 300 people we're going to check again in December, in three months,” Royappa said. “If we have, say, 50 people who are positive now, then we can statistically extrapolate that to our whole community to see what percentage of people have developed antibodies. In three months, we can see, well how many of those 50 people actually maintained their antibodies?”
She explained that current research suggests some people only carry antibodies for a short period of time, while others may carry antibodies for as many as five months. She’s very interested in learning what the carrier rate is among Hideaway residents, where the median age is 65 and many people are considered vulnerable, or at high-risk for contracting the illness.
“This program will also allow us to see how many people develop antibodies (between now and December),” Royappa said. “If there's 50 positive now and 55 positive in December, it's not that big of a deal, you know, there's only five people that are new positives. On the other hand, if it went from 50 to 100, then it's really spreading fast in our community even though there may not be that many people who have tested positive for the virus itself.”
That latter possibility would actually prove “good news, in a way,” Royappa said.
“If that many people have been exposed but did not know it, have not been hospitalized and are not dying from it, that’s also positive,” she explained. “If many people are getting sick, however, that will allow people to say, ‘Well, maybe we shouldn’t be going out to eat or going out as often as we’re doing right now.’”
That’s why the information obtained through the program will prove so valuable, Royappa said.
“There are many communities like ours throughout the country that are maybe either retirement communities or golf communities or senior communities that can maybe take away from us,” she said. “I think we could inform those communities going forward.”
Hideaway was uniquely positioned to take advantage of money coming from the state's Coronavirus Relief Fund in order to launch the program because it does not have city employees on its payroll or other expenses typically associated with municipalities, Royappa said.
“There’s usually not many physicians that are involved in these types of things, but since I was on the COVID mitigation team already, and (because) when this started out in March I knew this was going to be a long haul … I approached the city council, the aldermen and the mayor about allowing us to do this.”
Although there were many hurdles to jump through, everyone involved remained supportive of the idea, Royappa said.
Throughout the process, they worked to ensure patient safety and confidentiality by hiring out LabCorp.
“This way, we have a commercial lab that everybody is used to going to that is doing the testing,” Royappa said.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, NET Health, will receive testing data directly into its secure databases.
“The patients can get their own data directly from LabCorp,” Royappa said. “And what NET Health is going to do is give us de-identified data.”
That means that Hideaway officials will have access to anonymous figures and statistics informing them of the number of persons with COVID-19 antibodies, but will not know the specific names or identities of those who have tested positive.
“It’s a large experience for us,” Royappa said. “We’re basically setting up a lab here, so all the materials, the centrifuges, everything, had to come in. We set everything up yesterday. The community has been very supportive.”
On Saturday, volunteer participants filtered into The Lodge at Hideaway during scheduled 15-minute intervals. All wore masks, face shields or other coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Many came out of pure curiosity, they said.
Others, like Bob Evans, hoped their participation would help ensure a return to normalcy in the coming months.
"I'm, of course, interested in all this stuff because we're all affected by it,” Evans said. “Anything that might help the process leading to – I hope – leading to getting vaccines and medicine that really will finish this off is (worth it).”
Royappa said the participation was encouraging, and that it will provide East Texas, and even the nation, with important information about how COVID-19 behaves in small communities.
“I feel like every single person who has come out today has come out for the good of the community, for the good of the country, for the good of science,” Royappa said. “They really don't have any personal benefit from coming out today and giving their blood. If they test positive at this point, I can't tell them, ‘This is positive, so now you cannot wear a mask.’ Or, ‘You're positive, so now you can go hug your grandma.’ This is really a civic thing that they are doing and I really appreciate that very much.”
Testing will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today for Hideaway residents.
More information on the Hideaway COVID-19 Antibody Testing Program can be found at sero-survey.org.