Henderson ISD is continuing safety precautions after a student athlete tested positive for the coronavirus.
The district announced Wednesday night that the student athlete with COVID-19 was not on campus for the first day of classes on Wednesday. The student was on campus during summer athletic practice at the high school on Monday.
The student was screened upon arrival, but they did not show symptoms. The student then learned of a previous, non-school related exposure. The student was then tested and received a positive result, HISD said.
District officials have notified all coaches, staff and students who may have had contact with the student while on-campus. These people are being asked to continue monitoring their health and check for symptoms regularly.
"We have cleaned and disinfected the areas and equipment used by the student. We continue to enforce safety and hygiene requirements such as health screening, wearing masks as much as possible, frequent hand-washing, using hand sanitizer, and social distancing when feasible," the district's statement read. "HISD’s priority remains the safety and well-being of our students and staff and our thoughts are with the student and family."