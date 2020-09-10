Glenda Clayton isn’t able to communicate verbally due to a series of past strokes, but when her two children came to visit her Thursday at the Heights of Tyler nursing home they could tell how happy she was.
Debbie Hale and Bud Clayton, both of Tyler, came to see their mother for a face-to-face visit for the first time in many months as the Heights of Tyler received approval from the state to allow families to have socially distanced outdoor reunions.
Bud said Glenda was thrilled that her children were able to come and visit her. They describe Glenda as a loving mom and grandmother who would do anything for her children and grandkids.
“She’s the most content person I’ve ever met in my life,” Bud said. “I think she loved it. I could just tell.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit locally, they would bring posters to the window to cheer her up.
“This is special to actually be with her,” Bud Clayton said. “I can’t wait till we get to hug her.”
Glenda, who is a three-year resident, is unable to use the right side of her body. Hale said being able to come outside was a huge treat for her mom.
“It’s very emotional, just so special because you miss them, and feel so much for them to not be able to get out,” Hale said.
Due to health and safety guidelines, the family visits were regulated to 15 minutes and both residents and family members were required to wear masks.
Janna Kuechle, administrator of The Heights of Tyler, said 67 residents received their face-to-face visitation on Thursday and about 120 families came out to see their loved ones.
The Heights of Tyler is one of the first nursing home facilities to be approved for visits. So far there have been some COVID-19 cases within the staff, but none among its residents, Kuechle said.
“Today’s been an amazing day,” Kuechle said. “We’ve watched our residents isolate and feel lonely. It’s been all kinds of mixed emotions today.”
After receiving approval from state officials on Tuesday, Kuechle said she reached out to families to let them know about the opportunity to visit.
“What we’ve been doing the last six months has tested every part of my being,” she said. “You see the toll it takes on residents. Today was glimmer of hope of where we can be. It’s worth it to get these families to see their loved ones.”
When Bettye Mitchell, of Tyler, visited her younger sister, Willeen Steadman, she was glad to see her fun, filter-free personality was still intact.
“Even in the midst of her illness, she finds joy,” Mitchell said. “She sees possibilities rather than joy.”
Steadman has been a resident of the Heights of Tyler since 2012 due to a hemorrhagic stroke.
Mitchell said her sister has received amazing care from the staff.
“They seem to treat her as their family,” Mitchell said. “This has become her home. We’ve found a very special place for her here.
Mitchell said she’s been coming to visit her sister every week since March through the window. She said Steadman loves getting gifts and people bringing her things.
“It’s exciting to be able to see her in the flesh, not through the window,” Mitchell said.
So on Thursday, Mitchell brought her sister some fruits, lipstick and money.
“Today was nice to be able to give her something (face-to-face),” she said, noting normally she would have to give the gift to an employee to give to Steadman.
Mitchell said seeing her sister outside gave her both a sense of hope and relief that they might be able to visit as they did before COVID-19.
She said she’s thankful for how the staff has managed COVID-19 and taken safety precautions for the residents.
“I think they’ve done the best they could,” Mitchell said. “This is a dedicated community and they look at for the people they serve.”
Kuechle said seeing the families being able to come out was rewarding.
“Today’s good, but we’re looking forward to the day when they can come out and touch each other,” she said.
Next week, the Heights of Tyler will host a drive-thru parade for the residents to come outside and see their loved ones drive by. The week after that will include more family visits.
In order for these visits to continue, the facility must be COVID-19 free for 14 days and continue to meet infection control requirements outlined by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, Kuechle said.