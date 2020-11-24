The Northeast Texas Public Health District and two major East Texas health systems came together ahead of Thanksgiving to warn against large gatherings and ask people to remain diligent regarding COVID-19 safety measures.
During a news conference Monday at Tyler City Hall, George Roberts, NET Health CEO, reiterated the need to continue mitigation efforts to reduce the substantial spread that Smith County and other East Texas counties are seeing.
Roberts said health officials anticipate a rise in COVID-19 cases after holiday gatherings.
As East Texas sees an increase in diagnoses, Roberts thinks the reason may be "COVID fatigue."
"As you’re going around the community, you’re seeing a lot more people out and about," he said. "People are ready to get back into their normal day-to-day lives right now, and the reality of the situation is that we may have fatigue. The virus is not tired of us yet, although we may be tired of it."
Roberts noted that as Black Friday and Christmas shopping approaches people should be mindful of the coronavirus.
He encouraged everyone to limit their shopping experience and try using online shopping. Shoppers should take care of their need and not stay there forever.
"Exercise some wisdom right now," he said.
He stressed the importance of getting a flu shot.
"I think people have heeded the message on that, but if you think it’s too late to get a flu shot it is not too late to get a flu shot," Roberts said. "That’s one of the things we can do to prevent the flu this year along with COVID-19."
In a joint statement, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System and UT Health East Texas asked for the public's help in reducing the spread of the coronavirus as both facilities see rising hospitalizations.
"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have urged our communities to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors. After months of physical distancing and staying home, infections and deaths began to decline," the statement read. "But, as we reopened, some of the steps that were critical to slowing the spread have been relaxed. As a result, we are now experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases."
Both Christus and UT Health East Texas encouraged community members to wear a mask, wash their hands often, practice social distancing and stay home if they are sick.
The health systems also encouraged fully recovered COVID-19 patients to consider donating their blood plasma that has antibodies to help other patients.
At the news conference, Chief Medical Officers Tom Cummins, of UT Health East Texas, and Mark Anderson, of Christus Health, asked people to limit gatherings that could potentially cause further spread.
"We know that every time when there's a major holiday, since Memorial Day weekend, within a couple of weeks there's another surge in cases," Cummins said. "Every facility sees it; every facility can project it. As people come and gather, those become spreader events."
He said people should think twice before having a large family gathering.
"The best way to protect ourselves and protect our community for the next several weeks is: let’s hunker down, stay home, wear a mask when we go out but avoid those big events where there's likely to be super-spreader activity," Cummins said.
Anderson said Christus is doing well with beds and testing availability, but he would like to see hospitalizations for COVID-19 go down.
"We are seeing the highest number of cases that we’ve seen in the hospital," Anderson said. "We want that number to decrease because that’s what we can do safely in our communities is to keep those that are vulnerable from being admitted into the hospital."
He said Christus is prepared to deliver care for both COVID-19 patients and those dealing with other issues.
"With all of us working together, I think we can actually get through this surge. Christus Health is ready; we want you to help us," Anderson said.