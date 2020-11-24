Local health and hospital officials are asking people who have recovered from COVID-19 to consider donating their blood plasma to help with the treatment of people still battling the virus.
During a news conference Monday in Tyler, Northeast Texas Public Health District CEO George Roberts asked people who have recovered from COVID-19 and could be producing antibodies to contact the blood bank, Carter BloodCare, a nonprofit that provides blood donation services in East Texas.
The blood plasma of a recovered COVID-19 patient is known as convalescent plasma, and by transfusing the plasma the antibodies can help fight the virus.
Both Christus Health and UT Health East Texas officials shared concern following a decrease in supply.
Mark Anderson, chief medical officer for Christus Health, said Christus facilities are seeing their supply of convalescent plasma running low, especially for blood types A and AB.
He encouraged recovered patients to donate as it can help others greatly.
Tom Cummins, chief medical officer for UT Health East Texas, reiterated Anderson's thoughts of getting more people to donate their plasma.
"If you know you had it, please go to Carter so you can give a donation," Cummins said.
Roberts said the needle is smaller compared to when a person would normally donate blood.
"They have a nice snack for you after donating," Roberts said.
According to Carter BloodCare, the only site for people to donate their convalescent plasma in the area is at the Tyler donor center, located at 815 S Baxter Ave. The nonprofit then gives the collected plasma to hospitals for patients.
Linda Goelzer, director of public relations at Carter BloodCare, said if groups of people interested in donating plasma get together, blood drives could be organized for other East Texas areas.
She said people can contact the Tyler location to organize the blood drive at 903-363-0400.
To qualify for a plasma donation, the person's COVID-19 symptoms must be resolved for 14 days and meet regular blood donation guidelines, the Carter BloodCare website stated.
"Antibody concentration has been shown to diminish over time," Carter BloodCare website read. "It is vital that eligible donors with these crucially needed antibodies attempt to donate their plasma every 14 days."
Those interested in donating can make an appointment by calling 817-412-5830, texting 800-366-2834, emailing convalescentplasma@CarterBloodCare.org or self-scheduling online. Some donor center locations accept walk-ins, but appointments are encouraged.
Hours for the Tyler location are Monday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.