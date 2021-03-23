A Gilmer couple has pleaded guilty in federal court to using identity theft to steal COVID-19 relief payments.
Emilee Fenton, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell to conspiracy to unlawfully transfer, possess and use forms of identification. Dalton Brewer, 24, pleaded guilty to the same charge March 4. The pair were indicted by a federal grand jury in August.
From at least November 2019 to June 2020, Brewer and Fenton are accused of conspiring to possess and use other people’s identification, such as names, Social Security numbers and dates of birth to steal federal money, use their identities, commit wire fraud, steal mail and fraudulently use or possession of identifying information. Fenton also is accused of obtaining two economic impact payments by using another person’s identity, according to the indictment.
Under the federal legislation, people qualifying for financial assistance received up to $1,200 in economic impact payments per adult in a first round of payments issued this past year. Married couples who file jointly could have received up to $2,400 and $500 per child younger than 17 during the time.
At sentencing, Brewer and Fenton face up to 15 years in federal prison, according to acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.
“Economic impact payments were designed to reach the most needy, not to line the pockets of criminals. The Eastern District of Texas is committed to fighting fraud and criminal activity related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ganjei said. “Today’s plea is just another example of how our office and our law enforcement partners are holding accountable the wrongdoers who exploit this crisis.”