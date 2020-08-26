On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council approved the sale of the former Fire Station 1 to Smith County for $320,000.
“Smith County is pleased to continue building on its strong partnership with the City of Tyler through the purchase of the former Fire Station No. 1, which is located adjacent to the county’s existing central jail facility," Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said in a City of Tyler press release.
The station, located at 218 E. Elm St., was closed earlier this year after a new, state-of-the-art firehouse was built on W. Gentry Parkway.
“It is a natural fit for a sale from the City of Tyler to Smith County,” Moran said. “It is actually the one-quarter portion of the whole city block that is connected to the jail that … Smith County currently does not own.”
The Smith County Commissioners Court approved the contract between the city and the county yesterday, paving the way for an agreement to buy the property — but discussions to transfer the property to the county from the city have long been in the works.
Smith County has been interested in acquiring this property “many years prior to me becoming judge,” Moran said.
City Manager Edward Broussard said the city was made aware the county was interested in acquiring the property when plans to reconfigure the fire stations were brought up about eight years ago. They started doing appraisals for the property last year, as the city “didn’t want the building to stay empty for too long,” Broussard said.
“We looked at it internally first,” Broussard said. “It’s a great win for taxpayers in both residencies.”
The county plans to use the building as a COVID-19 relief for testing, supply storage and housing for county law enforcement and emergency personnel who need to quarantine — “including anyone you’d like to send over from the City of Tyler,” Moran said.
Smith County is paying for the purchase completely through CARES Act funding, due to the station being used as coronavirus relief for the foreseeable future.
The facility is usable as-is currently, Moran said, and they plan to start storing COVID-19 supplies there soon, but the county does plan on renovating the property.
Mainly, Moran said, those renovations will be “face-lift” projects, as well as some work on the bay area to make it conducive to the county’s needs. Those renovations will have to go through a bidding process.
“Long-term, it’s a great location for the Smith County folks, 'cause when we expand the jail, 10, 20, 30 years from now, that property is really the property that we’re going to need to do that,” Moran said.
Mid-term, Moran says the property may be used as extra office space.
“It’s a great opportunity for the city to work with the county to create a path for this facility, especially as the county has developed jail around the station,” Broussard said.
In sales between the city and county, a notice of sale and bidding normally takes place. But because of a state law that allows for transfers of city-owned land to other taxing entities, Smith County was able to claim it without a bidding process.
“This is really the result of some very close working relationships between the City of Tyler and Smith County,” Moran said. “Had our relationships not been as strong between those two governing entities, the same result may not have occurred.”