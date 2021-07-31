A temporary halt in residential evictions to help those impacted economically by COVID-19 is ending nationally Saturday. But in Texas, a program is available that could continue to help tenants and landlords through Oct. 1.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed the extension to the federal eviction moratorium that was scheduled to expire on June 30. The order will now end Saturday.
This was considered to be the final extension of the moratorium, but the Texas Supreme Court extended the state’s eviction diversion program.
The Texas Eviction Diversion Program offered an alternative when both tenants and landlords agree to participate, offering up to 15 months of rental and utility assistance for tenants.
Evictions can be ultimately been delayed for up to 60 days.
In September 2020, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Texas Eviction Diversion Program, and was issued $171 million in federal CARES Act funding for rental assistance. The program expanded statewide in February, and in Smith County, received a budget of over $7 million through the United States Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance Program to provide rental assistance to county residents.
As a result, Smith County commissioners approved the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and an amended agreement with PATH to administer the program for Smith County.
“Whatever grants funnel through the county, out to PATH, to individuals, landlords and tenants, to be able to pay for this rental assistance, that we keep very detailed county records, so that we can audit that and be sure that the money went where it went,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said.
The rent relief program can help renters with past due, current and two months of expected rent costs, as far back as March 13, 2020, as well as past due, current and up to two months of expected utility and home energy expenses. After the initial three months of current and future assistance, renters may apply for three additional months of assistance if funds are still available.