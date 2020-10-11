Mask mandates. Stay-at-home orders. Rising death tolls. Rolling positivity rates.
Since March, the coronavirus pandemic has gripped the nation. From its grim and uncertain early days, when photographs of mass graves and desolate city streets were plastered on television screens across the nation, to more recent protests against business closures, the return to in-person work and learning, and the rumblings of a restless public who longs for the way things used to be, COVID-19 has dominated the landscape of news, of education, of everything.
But for all its facts and figures, for all the updates issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and, locally, by the Northeast Texas Public Health District, little has been revealed about the faces of the pandemic here in Tyler, in Smith County, in East Texas.
When deaths are announced, there are no names tied to them, no photographs, no stories. And numbers printed on paper just don’t seem to illustrate the true impacts of COVID-19.
While there are stories of love, and of hope, and of speedy recovery – take our own president, Donald Trump, recently – there, too, are stories of those still fighting unchartered battles, or whose lives are now lost.
Like the 24-year-old who began hallucinating one fateful day in August and, today, remains in a hospital bed at UT Health in Tyler, with doctors scratching their heads as to why her body reacted in such strange and mysterious ways. Or the 55-year-old who, just wanting to help people, began his career in nursing earlier this year, only to fall ill and ultimately succumb to the virus this summer. Or the 86-year-old psychologist who visited patients in nursing homes and long-term care facilities during the height of the crisis so that they’d have a friendly and familiar face to rely on amidst all the uncertainty, and, because of his selflessness, passed away.
Today, we remember all those whose lives have been lost since the pandemic began earlier this year.
And, from here in East Texas, we share a few names, a few photographs, a few stories.
Uyria Kemp
Twenty-four-year-old Uyria Kemp was enjoying a brief vacation from work at Tyler Retina Consultants – binge watching Netflix on her couch, ordering groceries online from Walmart and doing her best to adhere to the ‘stay home, stop the spread’ recommendations issued by the CDC – when she received a phone call from her boss.
“A couple of coworkers tested positive for COVID,” Kemp said. “We have a very small clinic – about 25 or 30 people – so my boss recommended everybody go get tested.”
Kemp, who had been taking care of her 2-year-old nephew at the time, said she had “no worries” when she got the call. She just buckled her nephew into his car seat, headed to the COVID-19 testing site, and waited for the results to come back all clear.
“I wasn’t feeling sick,” Kemp said. “I wasn’t having any symptoms.”
And yet, when she got the call a few days later, both she and her nephew were COVID-19 positive.
“I was shocked,” Kemp said. “We both felt fine!”
And, for a few days, that remained true.
Her nephew had a runny nose, maybe, Kemp said. And a little later, when Kemp woke up to brew her first pot of coffee, she couldn’t really smell it like she used to.
“I noticed I couldn’t smell my coffee,” she said. “And everything tasted like cardboard, like it had no seasoning.”
Maybe a week later, she began running a light fever – 99.8, 99.9 degrees.
“Then it started spiking very high,” Kemp said. “I had a 104.2 temperature and started to feel really bad.”
Her list of symptoms still wasn’t very long, though. She had a fever, she had night sweats, and she’d loss her sense of taste and smell. That was all.
“Really, I felt like I maybe just had a sinus infection,” Kemp said. “I was taking Tylenol and Motrin back and forth, taking cold showers, and after my two weeks (of mandatory quarantine) were up, I was going to go get retested.”
But because she still had a fever, health officials wouldn’t allow it.
Kemp, who knew she could only wait for the fever to break, called her boss to inform him she’d need to be off of work a little longer. Then, she went right back to the new quarantine schedule she’d created for herself. It wasn’t very exciting, she said – lots of TV and scrolling through her phone – but, given the circumstances, it was all she could do.
On Aug. 20, her life took an unexpected turn.
“I was sitting on the couch watching TV, and when I got up to go to the restroom, my legs were very wobbly, very unstable,” Kemp said. “I felt like I was going to fall over, but I thought, ‘I’ve been sitting on the couch for a long time. Maybe my legs are just asleep.’”
By 6 p.m., things had only worsened.
“I tell my girlfriend that I’m just not feeling right,” Kemp said. “My head felt like it was full of air, and my legs were very shaky and jittery. I thought, ‘OK, maybe this is the virus leaving my body. I just have to get through this night.’”
She climbed into bed, hoping to sleep off whatever she was fighting, around 7 p.m.
That’s when colorful cartoon characters began appearing in her bedroom.
“I was seeing animals all over,” Kemp said. “I was hallucinating. I knew that something wasn’t right.”
She spent a restless night willing the images to go away, rubbing her eyes, blinking, and hoping that when she opened them again, all would be back to normal.
It wasn’t, of course.
And when her Apple Watch revealed a resting heart rate in the 160 beats-per-minute range early the next morning, Kemp decided to call the EMTs.
“Maybe something was wrong with my watch,” Kemp said. “But I wanted to see what they thought.”
The EMT readings verified her rapid heart rate and validated the fears that had been swirling since the prior evening – something was very, very wrong.
“I was confused, lethargic, couldn’t understand what was going on,” Kemp said. “I was admitted into the hospital and the longer I sat in the bed, I started losing sensation in my legs. Doctors were touching me, poking me, pinching me. I could not feel anything.”
Perhaps the strangest part of it all, Kemp said, was that her COVID-19 test, administered as soon as she arrived at the hospital, returned negative.
“That’s why we thought maybe I was just having a weird reaction to COVID leaving my body,” Kemp said. “I was very happy about that result.”
But her symptoms were only worsening.
By now, she could hardly breathe.
She was put on oxygen.
“That wasn’t working.”
They tried a CPAP machine.
“That wasn’t working.”
And so they intubated her, then placed her on a ventilator.
But not before she told all her loved ones goodbye, just in case things didn’t turn out the way they hoped.
“I had to stay on the ventilator for almost a week,” Kemp said. “That was very scary, because we didn’t know what would come of that.”
Doctors ultimately found that Kemp had an adverse reaction to the COVID-19 antibodies in her system. They began attacking her brain and spinal cord, causing the hallucinations, difficulty breathing and a slew of other maladies – Kemp’s started experiencing seizures, has body tremors from clonus, and was also recently diagnosed with lupus – that endure still today.
“All of it stems from COVID,” Kemp said. “My body just went into shock and started fighting everything, all the antibodies, even my good ones.”
Kemp has remained in the hospital – receiving intravenous immunoglobin treatments, undergoing plasmapheresis and Rituximab infusions used to treat some forms of cancer, and taking a number of medications aimed to mitigate her symptoms and strengthen her body – ever since.
“It’s just pretty much been a roller coaster,” Kemp said. “Doctors have been scratching their heads trying to figure out why this happened.”
Kemp’s doctors and neurologist hope that she’ll be able to return home and begin at-home therapies soon, perhaps even by tomorrow.
But everything remains up in the air, and uncertain.
Kemp, who does not have medical insurance, has been unable to work since her vacation in mid-July, and said she is in dire need of support to ensure she has a home to return to when she’s finally discharged from the hospital.
“I have racked up I don’t even know how much in medical bills,” Kemp said. “But my best friend has started a GoFundMe, and I’m so thankful to the friends and family who have been able to help me out with bills.”
From her hospital bed, she spoke from experience when she said:
“I just know that this is real. It’s happening. And not everyone is responding the same way. Wear your mask. Quarantine if you need to quarantine. If you don’t do if for yourself, at least do it for your loved ones. This is serious.”
John Cooke
John Cooke, of Van, was a man dedicated to his family and helping others ahead of himself. He always tried to find the silver lining in spite of any life challenges.
Even during a global pandemic, he found ways to help people as a nurse at UT Health in Tyler, where he began working in February.
His son, Joshua Cooke, of Van, said his dad was a “really good guy,” who loved his family and would do anything for them, including his wife, Vickie, daughter, Rachel, and four grandchildren, Tristian, Trinity, Caeleb and Aaliyah.
“He would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need even if he didn’t have a shirt to give,” Cooke said.
But after a month-long battle, John passed away on Aug. 17. His family believes John contracted COVID-19 during one of his nursing shifts as he did what he loved most. He was just 55 years old.
John noticed he wasn’t feeling well on July 13. His COVID-19 test came back positive, and John began having mild symptoms. But by Friday, July 17, he was on a ventilator and on the other side of caregiving.
Cooke said his father had one of the rare cases of COVID-19 that led to the virus passing the blood-brain barrier and attacking his brainstem.
He called having his father hospitalized while also not being able to visit him miserable.
“It was a roller coaster,” Josh said. “There would be days we would have all the hope in the world, and there would be days we didn’t.”
The only way to visit John was by using FaceTime a couple times a week, but the hospital staff did allow the family to say goodbye to John before he passed away.
John loved helping others so much that he made a career change in his 50s to become a nurse. He graduated nursing school last December and got the job at UT Health Tyler in February.
“He always liked helping people. He decided it’s never too late to follow your dreams,” Cooke said.
Before becoming a nurse, he worked at Van ISD in the maintenance department for 25 years. He was always involved in the school, coaching soccer, managing the scoreboard at games for 20 years and offering anything else he could do to help, Cooke said.
John enjoyed life and was the best mentor, his son explained – he was a great listener, and willing to talk with those who needed it.
“He just always tried to find the silver lining,” Cooke said. “It’s just not as a bright and fun world without him.”
One of biggest lessons John taught his family is that everything will be OK.
“We are going to figure it out,” John would say. “Don’t let life drag you down.”
Cooke said John was ecstatic to be working in the hospital.
And when the pandemic hit East Texas in March, Cooke said his dad was concerned not for himself, but for his wife and father-in-law.
“He took all the precautions, and he got it,” Cooke said, noting that the doctors and nurses providing his care knew him personally.
John cared so much about protecting his wife and 80-year-old father-in-law that before being hospitalized he was in the process of buying a camper in order to isolate.
“He was taking it seriously and especially thinking of others even before himself,” Cooke said.
Cooke said his father was completely healthy for the most part and rarely became ill before being diagnosed with COVID-19.
But even with all the precautions he took, John’s wife and her elderly father also contracted the virus. Thankfully, Cooke said, both ended up recovering.
“People that are fairly healthy are dying,” he said.
Seeing what happened to his father, Cooke wants people to know that COVID-19 is real and they should follow the safety precautions against the virus.
“Eventually it’s going to hit home for everyone,” he said. “You never think it’s going to be you or your family. It’s humbling. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
Leroy Collum
Lifetime East Texas resident and family man Dr. Leroy Collum, 86, of Tyler, loved helping people through his work as a psychologist, and that’s just what he did up until the end after losing a battle to COVID-19 in August.
His son, Carter Collum, and daughter-in-law, Heather, said Leroy would go into nursing homes in East Texas to provide residents with counseling, and they believe that’s where he contracted the virus.
On July 20, he started feeling bad and went to the hospital but was released. The next day, he went to an emergency room providing COVID-19 testing, and then learned he and his wife, Diane, had the coronavirus.
Leroy and Diane were rushed to the hospital a day or two later and symptoms began to progress one after another. Leroy stayed in the hospital for about a week before passing away Aug. 3.
With 12 children, 25 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, Leroy was larger than life and loved spending time with his family.
Over the years, he helped numerous children and senior citizens with mental health issues through his counseling work.
He grew up and lived most of life in Tyler. He was often better known as Dad, Daddy and Pappaw by family.
He also loved building projects at home, especially ones that improved ways to host his family.
“The man had more energy than his children at any given time,” Heather said.
Carter said Leroy Collum was the “definition of a family man” who was always thinking of others.
“He would even stop a session with a patient to make sure everything was OK with his family,” Carter said.
His four older daughters once tried to organize a trip for his wife and himself, but he told them he would rather go somewhere with the whole family.
Carter said one of the biggest lessons his father instilled in his family was to treat everybody with respect.
“He was big on equality,” he said. “From a very young age, he thought we’re all created equal. He always treated everybody like they were a friend. He never met a stranger, and he always had a story to share.”
Carter said Leroy never missed any of his kids’ activities growing up, and Heather noted he was always in the moment and gave his full attention to those in front of him.
Carter and Heather both called the seeing what happened to Leroy gut-wrenching and heartbreaking, especially since the family could not physically visit him.
Because of COVID-19, the family hasn’t been able to have the funeral they wanted, and they ultimately had to cremate Leroy.
The large Collum family had to comfort each other through the phone, which lacks the human touch, Heather said. Family members couldn’t even comfort Diane because she still had COVID-19.
“It just robbed you out of a lot of things,” Carter said. “There’s still a sense of closure that hasn’t and I don’t think will ever come.”
Heather recalled having to rely on the nursing staff, who are limited due to constant working, for calling and videoing with the family.
“Nothing prepares you for COVID,” she said. “You’re just not prepared for the uncertainty that it is.”
Carter said when the diagnoses came back they were worried about losing both parents due to Diane’s lung condition and Leroy’s age.
One of Leroy’s other sons, Clayton, also contracted the virus after moving back to his parent’s home due to job loss. Diane and Clayton have both recovered.
Carter said his dad knew the risks of going into the nursing homes but he still wanted to help. He hopes people will take precautions and realize the seriousness of COVID-19.
“He knew the risk, and he took every precaution necessary,” he said.
Heather said the experience gave them a great appreciation for frontline healthcare workers and their hard work.
“There’s just a greater appreciation for the people in that role when you’ve gone through this,” she said.