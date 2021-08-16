As COVID-19 hospitalizations rise and reach new peaks in East Texas, local health systems are working to recruit new caregivers and retain current medical staff.
UT Health East Texas Division Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tom Cummins said his health system is short-staffed after some workers left for other opportunities and other nurses, who he said were mostly unvaccinated, are sick with COVID-19.
"(This) has led us to close a significant number of beds because we don't have staff to take care of them, which put us in a position a week or so ago of cutting back on surgeries that needed patient beds so we could focus on heart disease, strokes as well as the COVID patients," Cummins said. "Unfortunately, as the number of COVID patients continues to rise, it challenges our system's ability to meet all the needs. It's far worse and far more challenging than it was in December or January."
Cummins said UT Health has made temporary adjustments to employees' pay rates to "help keep people working and keep people from leaving and taking higher-paying contract rates."
"In essence to reward them for helping us and to continue to help us," he said. "In addition, we're actively recruiting both permanent nurses and traveling nurses as quickly as we can get them."
UT Health East Texas, across nine hospitals, exceeded its peak number of COVID-19 patients on Thursday morning. The peak earlier in the year was 212 patients across the system, and the new peak has become 213, Cummins said.
Cummins said UT Health East Texas currently has no ICU beds in the system. But like hospitals across the state, UT Health is creating some from other departments.
"We are creating some as we need to take care of those patients whether being in the emergency room or in other areas that have historically been ICUs. We're creating more to try to meet those needs," Cummins said. "Whether it be in Athens or Tyler, we're all having to make them where we are."
He noted UT Health has received requests for transferring patients from Louisiana, Arkansas and others, but there's no room.
"Every hospital in the state is in the same boat. You try to call them to transfer somebody and no one has the bed capacity," Cummins said.
To help combat the virus spread and related hospitalizations, Cummins emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated and using a mask in public.
"Yes, we need nurses and we'll take anyone that wants to help and has a license, we can find a way to put them to work. Even if their license isn't active, we can find ways for them to help. What all the health systems in this area need the most right now is for every single person to first and foremost put their mask on when they're out in public and number two start the process of going to get vaccinated," Cummins said. "The only way we're ever going to control this right now is masking and vaccines."
He also encouraged parents to have their child wear a mask for school and sit away from others to reduce COVID-19 spread, noting if kids start getting really sick, there are no resources in East Texas at an ICU level for children.
Earlier in the pandemic, some hospitals made temporary furloughs for employees to save costs; however, Cummins said UT Health is not making furloughs at this time.
"We are assessing nursing capabilities and skillsets in areas to help take care of inpatients," Cummins said. "Inpatients of all types, we're shifting people around to help meet both needs."
As COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, Cummins said elective surgeries and procedures are not currently postponed, but the hospital officials are assessing if UT Health has the continued capacity to have elective procedures.
The two East Texas-area Christus Health institutions, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System in Tyler and Christus Good Shepherd Health System in Longview, are experiencing the same challenges with staffing that most hospitals across the nation have struggled with since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
"We continue to aggressively recruit new nurses and caregivers while also taking steps to retain our current staff," a statement from Will Knous, spokesman for both Christus systems, said.
Knous said licensed nurses wanting to help their community can contact (903) 315-2000 at Christus Good Shepherd and (903) 531-5627 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances.
"Additionally, we are focused on ensuring safe working environments, continued uninterrupted supply chains, and doing all we can to make sure our most valuable asset – our people – know how respected and appreciated they are," Knous said in the statement.
Knous said there are no plans to cancel procedures of any kind, nor are there plans to institute programs, such as furloughs. He noted Christus officials evaluate processes daily to ensure alignment with current staffing numbers, patient cases and capacity.
"We are committed to providing great care to all who seek it. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have urged our communities to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors," Knous said.
He emphasized the following methods to reduce the spread of COVID-19: get vaccinated, wear a mask, wash hands often, practice social distancing and stay home when sick.
Longview Regional Medical Center, which has over 1,300 employees, has seen a turnover rate consistent with past years and within industry norms, LRMC spokeswoman Libby Bryson said.
"While staffing during the pandemic has proven to be challenging at times, especially when we are seeing a surge with COVID-19, our hospital remains steadfast in their many efforts to combat the nationwide nursing shortage," she said. "Our talent acquisition strategy helps support employees, this includes a number of programs to attract and retain top talent."
Bryson said Longview Regional's recruitment efforts have been primarily social media-driven. The hospital offers a comprehensive compensation package for registered nurses along with other incentives for recruitment, including tuition reimbursement, a loan repayment program and sign-on bonuses.
She added LRMC encourages employees to help identify new team members and offers a referral bonus for certain departments with open nursing positions.
To ensure employees feel engaged and appreciated, Bryson said LRMC has used its “Healthcare Heroes” campaign initiative to honor nurses’ and clinical workers' dedicated hard work during the pandemic on social media.
Longview Regional also plans to continue elective surgeries and procedures, Bryson said.
"We are closely monitoring our COVID patient and non-COVID patient census needs along with staffing and bed availability and will adjust our plans as needed to support our patients, providers and staff," she said. "As cases of COVID-19 and patients requiring hospital care have increased in our community, our critical care capacity, at times, has been fully utilized."
Bryson stressed the importance of practicing the COVID-19 guidelines suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and getting vaccinated.