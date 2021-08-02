East Texas health system leaders have made preparations and are advocating for people to use prevention methods as officials report a significant rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
UT Health East Texas Division Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tom Cummins said his health system has seen a dramatic increase of individuals admitted for COVID-19.
“We’ve gone from less than 10% to pushing 30% (positivity rates) a day across our division,” Cummins said. “The vast majority, if not all of them, are unvaccinated people who are being hospitalized. We started seeing an increase in the numbers of deaths, again, in unvaccinated people. We’re also seeing a younger population that’s being hospitalized over the last several weeks."
At UT Health, Cummins said the hospital staff has seen positive COVID-19 results through clinical testing in babies under 1.
He said more people have symptoms of COVID-19 and higher percentages of positivity rates in the emergency rooms and clinics. To prepare for an even higher increase of hospitalizations, UT Health has re-opened its dedicated COVID-19 unit to be more efficient and consistent for treatment.
He said the more caregivers focus on COVID-19 patients, the less they can focus on other care the community needs.
"I can’t really do much to prevent hospitalization other than to get the public to understand that they need to be vaccinated and to go back to wearing their mask and keeping their distance,” he said.
Cummins said every hospital is analyzing what services they’re providing can be put off to pull those health care workers into COVID-19 care.
“It’s extremely frustrating to see this when we know it’s preventable. The thought that people are choosing to not get vaccinated for political reasons, thereby putting the health and welfare of their friends, their loved ones, at risk, is just extremely difficult for me to believe,” he said.
Just last Thursday morning, Cummins said he saw 26 patients come in and another nine at UT Health’s North Campus. His advice for preventing the spread is vaccination, mask-wearing and social distancing.
Longview Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Libby Bryson said LRMC's emergency room is ready to care for all of its patients. While the hospital's COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing, the rise is less than what Longview Regional saw at its highest volumes in January.
"Patient numbers and unit bed availability are fluid throughout any day as patients are discharged and admitted," Bryson said. "The health department has a global picture of what's happening in our community and they will be the best resource for tracking local cases and hospitalizations."
Bryson said vaccines remain the best strategy for reducing the spread of COVID-19.
"We encourage community members to stay at home when you are sick and get vaccinated as soon as possible," Bryson said.
Shelly Welch, chief nursing officer for Christus Mother Frances Hospital, said there has been a surge of COVID-19 cases as well at Mother Frances but workers have made preparations.
Welch said health care workers are used to the busy care of patients, and they’re used to the high volume.
“What’s different with our COVID patients is the intensity of that care. They tend to be more critical and can deteriorate more rapidly than a regular patient could,” she said.
Welch said the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations are not as high as the surge back in January, and that it is more manageable at this point.
“The initial surge back in January, we saw patients who were more elderly, they were in their 70s and 80s, that were being hospitalized pretty critically with COVID. Now what we’re seeing is a younger population being hospitalized, and the majority of them are not vaccinated,” Welch said. “Not enough of our community have gotten vaccinated and the evidence that’s out there shows even though you can still get COVID even if you’re vaccinated, you are much less likely to need hospitalizations because your symptoms are less severe."
Last year, health care workers at Christus figured out how to care for COVID-19 patients. Welch said there’s still anxiety with being able to manage and monitor the several changes for them.
“That puts an additional level of stress on all of our clinicians. We really focus on making sure that they can get that time off when they need it, that they’ve got flexibility in their staffing and their scheduling,” she said, adding they’ve brought in additional staff to support them.