Several East Texas counties have been added to the Save Our Seniors COVID-19 vaccine initiative, a project dedicated to helping senior citizens get vaccinated.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of State Health Services, and the Texas Military Department added 34 counties for the second week of Save Our Seniors.
Local counties include Henderson, Rusk, Van Zandt and Wood. For the first week of the initiative, Abbott announced 26 counties as participants, including Panola and Rains.
According to Abbott's announcement, Texas allocated over 10,000 vaccines in the second week of the program, which the state will use to partner with local officials to target Texans who are 75 years old and older or homebound.
Vaccine clinics for this program have already been announced in Rusk, Wood and Van Zandt counties for this week.
The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, in partnership with TDEM, will host a clinic Saturday at Great Hall of the First United Methodist Church in Henderson, located at 204 North Marshall St. There will be 500 doses of the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine available.
People sign up using this link http://bit.ly/RuskCountyVax0313 or by calling 903-657-8571. Once filling out the form, people will have their appointment confirmed by representatives from Rusk County OEM.
In Canton, TDEM will host a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Senior Citizens Building, located at 200 Groves St., on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A total of 600 doses will be available. People can use this link to sign up: https://link.edgepilot.com/s/71c1f575/yo5o_-mrZk2hxKf4F12pdA?u=http://bit.ly/VanZandtVax0312.
Wood County's vaccination clinic will be held at the Mineola Civic Center, located at 1150 N. Newsom Street in Mineola, on Thursday. People can use this link to sign up: http://bit.ly/WoodCountyVax0311
This clinic in Mineola is a walk in vaccination site, not a drive-thru.
For additional information for the Wood County clinic, call the Office of the Wood County Judge at (903) 763-2716 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday or 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Friday.
TDEM and TMD works with local officials set up a central drive-thru vaccine clinic in the community or administer directly to homebound seniors. Local officials make the decisions to identify vulnerable residents in their communities to participate in this program.
"With the Save Our Seniors initiative, Texas is providing vaccines to seniors across our state who are most at risk from COVID-19," Abbott said. "For the second week of the program, we have allocated over 10,000 vaccines to reach the most vulnerable populations in our communities. I thank the men and women of the National Guard who are carrying out this important mission to protect seniors in need."
Other counties in the second round are Aransas, Bandera, Bowie, Brooks, Caldwell, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Dallas, Duval, Hockley, Lampasas, Leon, Liberty, Mason, Mitchell, Presidio, Sabine, San Patricio, Stephens, Sutton, Titus, Trinity, Val Verde, Walker, Waller, Webb, Wharton, Willacy and Wilson.
Counties and cities are chosen based on recent data provided from DSHS regarding the number of approved providers serving the area, total allocations over the previous 12 weeks, data showing the least vaccinated counties for both 65+ and 75+ administered doses and a focus on allocating vaccine equitably across the state