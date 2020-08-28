An East Texas corrections officer died Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19 about a week ago.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported the death of James Weston Jr., 55, a correctional officer who was assigned to the Johnson Unit in Winnsboro. He worked at TDCJ for over 13 years and his last day on the job was Aug. 14.
Weston tested positive for the coronavirus on Aug. 20 and was self-quarantining, but on Aug. 26 he was found dead in his home, according to TDCJ.
“The thoughts and prayers of the TDCJ family are with the loved ones of Officer Weston,” TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said. “He was a dedicated public servant who went above and beyond. Officer Weston will be greatly missed.”
Johnston Unit Senior Warden Virgil McMullen said Weston loved his job and was a vital part of the Johnston Unit family.
“Officer Weston was an expert marksman, known for his professionalism, and loved horses," McMullen said. "He will be not be forgotten.”
TDCJ said 21 employees have died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the TDCJ website, 135 inmates have died with COVID-19 as a contributing factor.