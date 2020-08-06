East Texas cities and counties received over $700,000 in the second round of federal grant money to help public housing authorities recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced the funding, which was appropriated by Congress in March. He said the money comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“As Texans continue to grapple with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, it’s critical that we continue to do everything we can to shield them from the economic fallout,” Cornyn said. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to encourage economic recovery in East Texas amid this deadly pandemic.”
Across the East Texas, these awards totaled $709,972, according to Cornyn's announcement.
The Tyler Housing Agency was awarded $161,173, the Housing Authority of Marshall received $66,352, Longview Housing Authority received $156,441, Athens Housing Authority received $31,710, Rusk Housing Authority received $21,434, Housing Authority of Wills Point received $3,816m, Edgewood Housing received $4,844, Housing Authority of Alto received $5,872, Housing Authority of Tatum received $10,185, Anderson County Housing Authority received $33,913 and Jacksonville Housing Authority received $17,617.
Housing Authority of Walker County in Huntsville received $38,418 and Housing Authority of the City of Nacogdoches received $158,197.