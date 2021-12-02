Active cases of COVID-19 in Smith County have dropped by over 21% since Monday, according to public health data.
As of Thursday, there are 534 total active cases in the county compared to 680 reported on Monday, according to data released by the Northeast Public Health District.
Smith County saw 136 new total cases — 48 confirmed and 88 probable — reported in Thursday’s data. At the beginning of November, there were over 1,000 total active cases within the county.
The county’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 infection is back up in moderate spread levels at 11.47, according to NET Health. The moderate community spread level is measured on a scale of 10 to 35, indicating sustained transmission with confirmed exposure within congregate settings and potential for rapid increase in cases.
As of Monday, Smith County had dipped back down to a minimal spread level of 9.02. Smith County’s community spread level is the third highest in NET Health’s seven-county jurisdiction, next to Van Zandt and Wood counties. Anderson County still has the lowest community transmission level, minimal at 4.70 and next to Gregg County’s level of 5.18. The minimal community spread window indicates evidence of isolated cases or limited community transmission, that cases are underway and that there is no evidence of exposure in large, congregate settings.
The level of community spread is determined by taking the average number of all COVID-19 positive cases from the previous seven days. That number is then divided by the population of the county and multiplied by 100,000.
There have been 37,539 COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began, according to NET Health’s data.
NET Health reported 78 East Texans being treated for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals on Thursday.
No Smith County jail inmates were reported as having an active diagnosis of COVID-19 but there was one inmate death due to COVID-19, Thursday’s data shows.
On Thursday, there were 97 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state’s 19-county Trauma Region G. Of COVID patients hospitalized, 34 of those are in ICUs and 16 patients are on ventilators.
In Smith County, 52.47% of people age 5 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 46.21% of people age 5 and older had been fully vaccinated, according to the state.
State data shows 84.41% of people 65 and older in the county had been vaccinated with at least one dose on Thursday, while 78.30% of that population had been fully vaccinated.
As of Nov. 4, children 5 to 11 years of age are included in vaccination numbers and rates.
Other Counties
Gregg County had 34 new cases reported Monday, eight of those confirmed cases and 26 probable cases Monday, for a total of 172 active cases. Confirmed recoveries were at 8,976, while there were 10,089 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
Henderson County had 11 confirmed active cases and 19 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 6,283, and there were 3,373 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County had 18 confirmed active cases and 11 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 4,614, and 3,351 people had likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
Anderson County had six confirmed new cases and 12 probable cases Monday, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 2,577, and probable recoveries were at 2,969, the health district reported.
Wood County had nine confirmed new cases and 17 probable new cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County were at 3,489 with 2,957 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
Rains County had four probable new cases since Monday’s report, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 727 with 777 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
Data gathered in Thursday’s report represents the past 96 hours, from noon Monday to noon Thursday.