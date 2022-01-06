New cases of COVID-19 in Smith County on Thursday more than doubled the amount of new cases reported on Monday, according to the latest data from the Northeast Public Health District.
So far this week, more than 1,800 new cases of COVID have been reported in the county — more than all the cases reported over nearly a month span in December.
Comparatively, from Dec. 1 to Dec. 30, there were 1,382 total new cases reported in the county. In November, just 504 new cases were reported compared to October and September in which more than 8,300 and 2,000 new cases were reported each month, respectively.
Thursday's data from NET Health show 1,255 new cases — 678 confirmed and 577 probable — reported since Monday when 622 new cases were reported.
NET Health defines probable cases as those which are attributed to patients who have received positive antigen tests, until the individual has been administered a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test. If a person’s PCR laboratory result is positive, that becomes a confirmed case.
Additionally, active cases increased by more than 69%, rising from 1,619 active cases on Monday to 2,862 cases on Thursday. About a month ago on Dec. 2, NET Health reported 534 total active cases in Smith County.
Smith County's community transmission rate has nearly tripled since a week ago, now at a "substantial" rate of 115.20 compared to 38.66 last Thursday.
A substantial rate means cities across Smith County are experiencing large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission of the virus in places such as grocery stores, schools, churches, workplaces, nursing homes, daycares and other congregate settings.
As of Thursday, all seven counties in NET Health's jurisdiction have now reached "substantial" transmission levels, but Smith County leads the way with the highest rate in the region.
Substantial seven-day rolling rates are measured on a level of 35 or more, compared to moderate measured at a level of 10 to 35, and minimal at a level of zero to 10.
According to NET Health, the rate calculates the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the previous seven days. That answer is then divided by the population of the county, multiplied by 100,000, and that final number equals the rate.
According to NET Health, there were 147 East Texans being treated for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals on Thursday. The county’s hospitalization rates now trend similar to data last seen in early November.
On Thursday, there were 213 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state’s 19-county Trauma Region G. Of COVID patients hospitalized, 43 of those are in ICUs and 13 patients are on ventilators. In the first half of September, hospitalizations reached 822, the highest number of single-day COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region since the pandemic began. Similar trends were last seen late October.
As of Thursday in Smith County, 54.05% of people age 5 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 47.53% of people age 5 and older had been fully vaccinated, according to the state. State data shows 85.30% of people 65 and older in the county had been vaccinated with at least one dose on Thursday, while 78.79% of that population had been fully vaccinated. As of Nov. 4, children 5 to 11 years of age are included in vaccination numbers and rates.
Currently, 18 Smith County jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 and one inmate has died due to COVID-19 since Monday's report, according to NET Health.
Just seven weeks ago, Smith County reached a minimal spread level for the first time since June. At that time, all counties in NET Health’s seven-county district had reached minimal spread levels. As of Dec. 28, all counties had reached moderate spread.
There have been 40,482 total COVID-19 cases in Smith County since the pandemic began and 37,195 total recoveries, according to NET Health.
Other Counties
Gregg County had 674 new cases — 265 confirmed, 409 probable — reported since Monday. There are 1,225 total active cases within the county, compared to 581 on Monday.
Henderson County had 208 new cases — 122 confirmed, 86 probable — reported since Monday. There are 511 total active cases within the county.
Van Zandt County had 132 new cases — 62 confirmed, 70 probable — reported since Monday. There are 376 total active cases within the county.
Anderson County had 149 new cases — 29 confirmed, 120 probable — reported since Monday. There are 365 total active cases within the county.
Wood County had 93 new cases — 41 confirmed, 52 probable — reported since Monday. There are 262 total active cases within the county.
Rains County had 20 new cases — four confirmed, 16 probable — reported since Monday and there are 48 total active cases within the county.
Total recoveries and total active cases include probable and confirmed data. Data gathered in Thursday's report represents data from noon Monday to noon Thursday.