Smith County on Thursday reached "substantial" spread levels of COVID-19 for the first time since mid-October, the Northeast Texas Public Health District reported.
A substantial rate means cities across Smith County are experiencing large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission of the virus in congregate settings, such as grocery stores, schools, workplaces, nursing homes and daycares.
Additionally, the total number of new COVID-19 cases in December has been more than double what the county saw in November. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 30, NET Health has reported 1,382 new cases of COVID-19 compared to 504 reported during the month of November.
Smith County's transmission level is at 38.66 as of Thursday. Substantial seven-day rolling rates are measured on a level of 35 or more, compared to moderate measured at a level of 10 to 35, and minimal at a level of zero to 10.
According to NET Health, the rate calculates the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the previous seven days. That answer is then divided by the population of the county, multiplied by 100,000, and that final number equals the rate.
Thursday’s update comes East Texas earlier this week saw a surge of community transmission levels, with all levels reaching moderate spread levels as of Tuesday. On Nov. 15, all counties in NET Health's jurisdiction reached minimal spread levels for the first time since June.
As of Thursday, the remaining six counties in NET Health’s jurisdiction are in moderate community spread levels of the virus.
In Smith County, data shows 1,069 — 480 confirmed and 589 probable — total cases reported Thursday, compared to 825 on Tuesday.
NET Health defines probable cases as those which are attributed to patients who have received positive antigen tests, until the individual has been administered a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test. If a person’s PCR laboratory result is positive, that becomes a confirmed case.
Additionally on Thursday, NET Health reported 290 new cases — 134 confirmed, 156 probable — in Smith County since Tuesday.
Throughout the month of October, there were 2,005 new COVID-19 cases reported within the county compared to September, in which new cases totaled 8,351, according to NET Health data.
There have been 38,605 total COVID-19 cases in Smith County since the pandemic began. NET Health reports 37,111 total recoveries in Smith County.
According to NET Health, there were 104 East Texans being treated for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals on Thursday, approximately 22 more than on Tuesday. The county’s hospitalization rates now trend similar to data last seen in early November.
Currently, no Smith County jail inmates has an active diagnosis of COVID-19 and one inmate has died due to COVID-19 since Tuesday’s report, according to NET Health.
On Thursday, there were 154 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state’s 19-county Trauma Region G, approximately 41 more than there were on Tuesday. Of COVID patients hospitalized, 45 of those are in ICUs and 33 patients are on ventilators. In the first half of September, hospitalizations reached 822, the highest number of single-day COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region since the pandemic began.
As of Thursday in Smith County, 53.72% of people age 5 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 47.29% of people age 5 and older had been fully vaccinated, according to the state. State data shows 85.19% of people 65 and older in the county had been vaccinated with at least one dose on Thursday, while 78.71% of that population had been fully vaccinated. As of Nov. 4, children 5 to 11 years of age are included in vaccination numbers and rates.
Other Counties
Gregg County had 98 new cases — 28 confirmed, 70 probable — reported since Tuesday. There are 330 total active cases within the county. There have been 19,269 total recoveries reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
Henderson County had 38 new cases — 20 confirmed, 18 probable — reported since Tuesday. There are 195 total active cases within the county. There have been 9,852 total recoveries reported.
Van Zandt County had 41 new cases — nine confirmed, 32 probable — reported since Tuesday. There are 171 total active cases within the county. There have been 8,215 total recoveries reported.
Anderson County had 52 new cases — six confirmed, 46 probable — reported since Tuesday. There are 169 total active cases within the county. There have been 5,605 total recoveries reported.
Wood County had 22 new cases — 10 confirmed, 12 probable — reported since Tuesday. There are 119 total active cases within the county. There have been 6,628 total recoveries reported.
Rains County had nine new cases — three confirmed, six probable — reported since Tuesday and there are 17 total active cases within the county. There have been 1,541 total recoveries.
Total recoveries and total active cases include probable and confirmed data. Data gathered in Thursday’s report represents data from noon Tuesday to noon Thursday.