Smith County’s community spread levels of COVID-19 continues to decrease, along with the number of those hospitalized from the virus.
And in notable community spread news, the spread level in Henderson and Anderson counties has dropped to "moderate" in Thursday’s bi-weekly COVID-19 report from the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
In just two weeks, the rate of community spread of COVID-19 in Smith County has decreased by nearly 67 percent. While the rate of spread remains classified as “substantial,” the drop has been significant since Sept. 16: from 137.48 to 85.43 Monday, and now 45.48.
In total, 282 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday in Smith County, with 175 new confirmed cases and 107 new probable cases. There are now 7,782 total active cases within the county.
The level of community spread is determined by taking the average number of all COVID-19 positive cases from the previous seven days. That number is then divided by the population of the county and multiplied by 100,000.
According to NET Health, there were 256 East Texans being treated for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals on Thursday, which is about 34 percent lower than the high of 389, which was set earlier this month just after Labor Day weekend.
Two Smith County Jail inmates on Thursday had an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Data gathered in Thursday’s report represents the past 72 hours, from noon Monday to noon Thursday.
As of Thursday, five counties covered by NET Health on Monday again had “substantial” levels of community spread. Substantial community spread represents “large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission,” according to NET Health.
On Thursday there were 601 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state’s 19-county Trauma Region G, approximately 28 fewer than there were on Monday. Of covid patients hospitalized, 241 of those are in ICUs and 206 patients are on ventilators. Earlier this month, hospitalizations reached 822, the highest number of single-day COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region since the pandemic began.
Thursday’s report on patients hospitalized in Trauma Region G mark continues to lower COVID-19 hospitalizations the region has seen since Aug. 19.
Hospitalizations in recent weeks have surpassed a peak in January when the single-day number of patients peaked at 684 on Jan. 6.
In Smith County, 54.80% of people 12 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 47.33% of people 12 and older had been fully vaccinated, according to the state.
State data shows 82.17% of people age 65 and older in the county had been vaccinated with at least one dose on Thursday, while 75.70% of that population had been fully vaccinated.
Other counties
Gregg County had 1,260 confirmed and 2,757 probable active cases Monday. Confirmed recoveries were at 7,388, while there were 6,951 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
Henderson County had 1,071 confirmed active cases and 728 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 4,977, and there were 2,475 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County had 865 confirmed active cases and 794 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 3,520, and 2,280 people had likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
Anderson County had 237 confirmed active cases and 912 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 2,214, and probable recoveries were at 1,875, the health district reported.
Wood County had 716 confirmed active cases and 805 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County were at 2,557, and there were 1,956 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
Rains County had 11 confirmed active and 10 probable active diagnoses, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 551, and there were 524 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
Smith County statistics
There are 15,296 men with a diagnosis and 18,592 women with a diagnosis. Approximately 4,049 individuals from 0 to 20 years of age have a diagnosis, while 6,540 individuals aged 21 to 40 years of age also have a diagnosis. There are 4,837 individuals aged 41 to 59 with a diagnosis, 3,186 individuals aged 60 to 79 with a diagnosis, as well as 835 individuals over 80 years of age.