With this week's shipment of COVID-19 vaccines, several clinics, health departments and pharmacies, including Brookshire's, across East Texas will receive doses as a part of the second week of the vaccine distribution.
Texas Department of State Health Services announced Friday that the state will receive 620,000 doses from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for this week, including 460,500 doses by Moderna and 159,900 by Pfizer, to vaccinate frontline health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.
If the Moderna vaccine is authorized, the shipment should start arriving in Texas on Monday at health care providers, such as hospitals, freestanding ERs, EMS providers, pharmacies, local health departments, health centers and other clinics, DSHS reported.
The department is also encouraging providers that have received the vaccine to partner with other health care facilities and workers to maximize vaccination efforts.
“Our state will be receiving allocations of a second vaccine able to protect Texans from COVID-19,” Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner, said. “Adding the Moderna vaccine will dramatically increase the amount of vaccine that can go to rural areas and smaller providers because it ships in smaller quantities and can be stored longer at regular refrigerator temperatures. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are safe and effective – both can confer protection against COVID-19, regardless of which vaccine you receive.”
In Smith County, several Brookshire's and Super 1 Foods pharmacies will be receiving 100 doses each of the Moderna vaccine.
Eagle Pharmacy in Lindale, located at 1404 S. Main Street, will also be receiving 500 doses. The Northeast Texas Public Health District will receive 1,000 doses this week, according to the DSHS allotment chart.
The Brookshire's locations in Smith County include 213 Doctor M Roper Parkway North in Bullard, 20100 Highway 155 South in Flint, 521 S. Main Street in Lindale, 2734 E 5th Street in Tyler, 100 Rice Road in Tyler, 2020 Roseland Boulevard in Tyler and 601 Highway 110 N in Whitehouse.
Super 1 Foods pharmacies include 3828 Troup Highway in Tyler, 1105 E Gentry Parkway in Tyler, 625 113 N Northwest Loop 323 in Tyler and 172 Centennial Parkway in Tyler.
In Van Zandt County, Brookshire's pharmacies in Van, Wills Point, Canton and Grand Saline are set to receive 100 doses. The Christus Trinity Clinic of Canton, located at 18780 I20 Service Road, will get 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Brookshire's pharmacies in Hawkins, Quitman, Mineola will receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine in Wood County. Christus Trinity Clinic in Mineola and Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Winnsboro will each get 100 doses as well.
In Cherokee County, Brookshire's pharmacy in Alto will get 100 doses, Brookshire's in Jacksonville will get 300 and Brookshire's in Rusk will receive 200. Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Jacksonville and the Chapman Pharmacy in Rusk are each getting 100 doses.
Rusk State Hospital in Rusk will receive 500 doses and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Skyview Unit will get 100 doses.
In Henderson County, Brookshire's pharmacies in Athens, Chandler and Kemp will each get 100 doses. Lakeland Medical Associates in Athens will receive 500 doses.
For Anderson County, Brookshire's pharmacy in Palestine will get 100 doses, Christus Trinity Clinic Magnolia Medical Plaza in Palestine will receive 1,400 and the Palestine Regional Medical Center will get 300 doses.
To see more of the week two distribution amounts, visit this link at dshs.texas.gov/news/updates/COVIDVaccineAllocation-Week2.pdf.
Most of the Pfizer vaccines, 124,800 doses, will go to the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, which is expected to begin Dec. 28 in Texas. This program will help provide vaccinations to long-term care employees and residents for the facilities that choose to be a part of the program.
The remaining doses go to 29 hospitals that received Pfizer doses last week to vaccinate health care workers. Included in these hospitals are Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler and Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, which will both be getting 975 doses once again.
Overall, most of the vaccines for this week are expected to arrive before Christmas but some may arrive afterward depending on federal shipping guidelines, DSHS stated.