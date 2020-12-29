As the allocation of COVID-19 vaccines continues across Texas, pharmacies in East Texas have begun offering the vaccination to applicable groups.
Many of these local pharmacies include those operated by Brookshire Grocery Co., such as Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods. The Tyler-area Brookshire pharmacies received 100 doses each of the Moderna vaccine Monday, while other rural Brookshire pharmacies received their 100 doses last week.
Charlotte Weller, health services manager for Brookshire Grocery Co., said there has been quite a demand for the vaccines at the Brookshire and Super 1 Foods pharmacies. As of Monday night, 1,227 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered at area Brookshire and Super 1 locations.
The first distribution of the vaccine, known as phase 1A, is primarily for health care workers. The second part, or phase 1B, is dedicated to those who are 65 and older or people 16 and older with at least one chronic medical condition that makes them susceptible to COVID-19.
These conditions could include cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart conditions, type two diabetes, pregnancy and others, according to Texas Department of State Health Services.
On Tuesday, DSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt announced that voluntary vaccinations must be immediately given to healthcare workers, Texans over the age of 65, and people with medical conditions that put them at a greater risk of severe disease or death from COVID-19.
In a statement, Brookshire Grocery Co. officials said its pharmacies only have doses to administer to individuals within phases 1A and 1B.
Weller said at Brookshire’s pharmacies the vaccinations are running on an appointment basis. When someone calls their local Brookshire pharmacy, they dial zero for information about a COVID-19 vaccination.
She said the appointment system will help control the number of people in the stores and balance out the regular workflow of the pharmacy.
“We’re doing the best we can to reach out to the appropriate groups,” Weller said. “I think it’s going great as far as getting the vaccine in people.”
“Per guidance from Texas Department of State Health Services, we will ask for a badge or ID to confirm that each vaccine recipient is the targeted group. The general public is not eligible for the vaccine at this time per state guidelines. We will keep our customers and communities updated as this process continues, and we move through the multi-phase rollout that will allow us to offer the vaccine to the general public in the near future,” the statement read.
The company is also asking that the general public refrain from calling Brookshire and Super 1 pharmacies asking about the vaccine to help alleviate the increased call volume to allow staff to serve its customers and first-priority populations.
“We are proud to support the goal of keeping our communities safe by offering this vaccine according to the phased-mandated groups,” BGC said. “Providing this service will help maximize efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19.”
She added that Brookshire’s staff will do their best to let the public know when the majority of people can receive the vaccine.
Until then, people within the current appropriate classifications (phase 1A or 1B) should call for a vaccine appointment, Weller said. She added that some paperwork can be complete through email.
“We’re very proud in this effort to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine and best serve our communities,” Weller said. “We’re just very proud to be able to provide this service to stop the spread of COVID-19. We’re just very blessed to be a part of it.”
Weller said all Brookshire pharmacists have been educated on the vaccine and other credentials to administer the medicine.