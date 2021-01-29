The COVID-19 hospitalization rate for a region that includes Longview and Tyler has decreased in recent days but remained above 15% for the 46th straight day.
COVID-19 patients on Thursday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 15.57% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G that stretches across a 19-county region in Northeast Texas and includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola and Smith counties. According to Texas Department of State Health Services, the rate was the lowest it has been since it was 15.51% on Dec. 16.
The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43% and has been below 17% for the past six most recent days for which data is available.
Seven consecutive days of hospitalization rates above 15% for the Trauma Service Area on Dec. 20 set in motion renewed restrictions at businesses and restaurants in the region, per an executive order issued in October by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is less than 15% of total hospital capacity in the region are required to lift the mandate.
NET Health on Friday reported Smith County had the third highest rate of community spread of COVID-19 in the seven counties it serves in the past week.
Five of the counties for which the district provides disease surveillance had “substantial” levels, which signifies large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission. Anderson and Rains counties’ levels of community spread was designated “moderate.”
Smith County’s seven-day rolling rate of infection, adjusted for population, was 48.18 for the period Jan. 21 through Wednesday.
NET Health also provides disease surveillance for Gregg, Henderson, Van Zandt and Wood counties.
As of 6:30 p.m. Friday, NET Health has not updated COVID-19 case numbers for its seven-county region.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Friday reported 17 new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and three additional deaths.
The county has had 2,089 cases and 80 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported nine new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,865 positive cases, according to the state, and 77 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by 21 for a total of 1,129, and the county’s deaths from the virus remained at 44.