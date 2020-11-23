East Texas hospitals are continuing efforts to treat COVID-19 patients while also responding to people experiencing other medical conditions.
During a joint news conference Monday at Tyler City Hall, UT Health East Texas and Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System leaders addressed what they're doing to treat patients and maintain safe hospital capacity.
Mark Anderson, chief medical officer for Christus Health System, and Tom Cummins, chief medical officer for UT Health East Texas, both said their facilities are doing well regarding both ventilator and intensive care unit bed capacity.
"At this point, we’re fine. We actually have adequate capacity in our hospitals and facilities, and we’re able to take more patients," Anderson said. "It’s a safe, healing environment and we’re continuing to meet the needs of the community."
He noted that the addition of Bradley Thompson Tower has assisted the Christus' response to the pandemic greatly.
Cummins added that his health system is moving forward well in its response.
"Right now, we feel good about our ventilator capacity and our ICU capacity across our region," Cummins said.
Christus Health facilities are using remdesivir, antibody therapies, proning and supportive care for respiratory issues before ventilation, Anderson said. Proning is a method of improving breathing by rotating patients on their back and stomach.
He also noted that convalescent plasma - blood plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 - is running short in certain areas, such as blood types A and AB.
He encouraged people to donate their plasma if they have recovered from the coronavirus.
Cummins also said UT Health facilities are using remdesivir, non-invasive techniques, proning and convalescent plasma for treatments.
Anderson and Cummins both said their health systems' staff recruitment efforts are going strong.
Anderson said the nurses and teams are the most important asset Christus has.
"We have recruited very aggressively," he said. "We're actively recruiting, training and ensuring we can staff those beds."
Cummins added that UT Health East Texas leaders are doing everything to hire, recruit and train.
"We do all we can to lift them up and celebrate them when we can," Cummins said. "We're asking people to do the right thing by their community, which will help the staffing issues in the hospitals as well."