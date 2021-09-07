As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout East Texas, school districts are responding with closures. Here is the most recent list of districts which have closed the week of Sept. 6.
CUSHING ISD: Closed on August 31 and will remain so until Monday, Sept. 13. Closure includes all extracurricular practices and games, and forced the rescheduling of Homecoming.
JASPER ISD: Closed Sept. 2 and will remain so until Monday, Sept. 13. Closure includes all extracurricular practices and games. No remote instruction will be provided.
LIVINGSTON ISD: Closed beginning Sept. 7 and will remain so until Monday, Sept. 13. There will be no remote learning. Extracurricular activities will continue as long as they can be sustained by non-COVID positive staff.
MOUNT ENTERPRISE ISD: Closed beginning Sept. 7 and will remain so until Monday, Sept. 13. All extracurricular activities, practices, events and games are canceled for the week.
ORE CITY ISD: Elementary campus closed beginning Sept. 7 and will remain so until Monday, Sept. 13. School lunches will be provided through the drive-thru line at the MS/HS cafeteria.
TRINITY ISD: Closed beginning Sept. 1 and will remain so until Monday, Sept. 13. All extra-curricular activities, games, and practices will be cancelled until September 13th. The school notice said the closure may be extended if the situation and conditions warrant.