For the first time in over a month, COVID-19 recoveries in Smith County outweigh the number of active cases after reported recoveries soared on Thursday.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported 1,573 new recoveries for current total of 2,412. With these new numbers, the county’s confirmed active cases are down to 501.
In addition to the confirmed recoveries, there are 283 probable ones in Smith County, according to NET Health.
The health district also recorded 26 newly confirmed cases and 16 probable diagnoses. This brought the cumulative count to 2,955 confirmed cases along with 366 probable cases.
No new deaths were recorded on Thursday, which was the first time all week a death had not been reported by NET Health.
Hospitalizations in Tyler decreased slightly on Thursday. A total of 129 East Texas patients are receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals compared to 132 on Wednesday.
NET Health also shared how a COVID-19 patient is considered recovered. People without symptoms are deemed recovered after 22 days have passed since their lab test samples were collected.
For a person with symptoms, they are considered recovered when at least 14 days have passed since symptoms first appeared, their symptoms are improving and at least three days have passed while being fever-free and without use of fever-reducing medications, NET Health said.
“COVID-19 recovery also means that the individual can resume previous activities, such as returning to work, participating in organized sports, and their normal activities of daily living,” NET Health’s statement read.
Of the 46 COVID-19 related deaths in Smith County, 42 are considered confirmed, while four are classified as probable, according to NET Health.
NET Health categorizes COVID-19 reporting to include both probable and confirmed cases of the virus. This means that the number of total cases, active cases, new cases, recovered cases and deaths will now be separated into the two aforementioned categories.
Smith County Jail
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 21 inmates and 12 detention officers from the Smith County Jail had an active case of COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
One inmate, Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
At the time of his death, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Rangers would conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol for an inmate death. The Smith County Jail reported one COVID-related death to the TCJS that day.
Inmates are not included in regular Smith County COVID-19 counts, but jailers are if they live in the county. TCJS numbers do not include inmates or officers who may have recovered.
Other counties
Van Zandt County’s COVID-19 death count jumped by six on Thursday, bringing the county’s confirmed deaths to 18, according to NET Health. The county also has two probable virus deaths.
The county has added nine new confirmed cases and one probable diagnosis. Its cumulative count is at 485 confirmed cases and 38 probable diagnoses, the health district said.
A total of 173 people have recovered and eight have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
Gregg County reported its 35th virus-related death along with 21 new cases on Thursday, according to the Gregg County Health Department
The county has a cumulative case count of 1,850, including 820 recoveries and its 35 deaths, the county health department said.
Wood County recorded its 14th COVID-19 related death, a Mineola resident. The county has 377 confirmed cases and 21 probable cases. The county has 294 confirmed recoveries and five probable recoveries. All 14 deaths are confirmed to be virus related, NET Health reported.
Henderson County has 745 confirmed and 86 probable cases. The county has 238 confirmed recoveries and three probable recoveries. There are a total of 12 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths, according to NET Health.
Anderson County has 635 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 44 probable ones. There are 268 confirmed recoveries and five probable recoveries. Eleven Palestine residents have died due to COVID-19, according to NET Health. These numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Cherokee County has 1,325 cumulative cases, including 1,125 recoveries and two deaths. The deaths are a Wells resident and a Rusk resident, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department.
Smith County statistics
The Smith County joint information center typically updates recovery numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays. The center is made up of agencies, including the city of Tyler, Smith County, NET Health and Tyler ISD.
NET Health provides updates on remaining weekdays.
Of the 2,955 confirmed cases, 2,281 are in Tyler, 193 in Lindale, 147 in Whitehouse, 126 in Flint, 53 in Bullard, 50 in Troup, 33 in Winona, 27 in Hideaway, 21 in Arp, eight in Mineola, six in Kilgore, five in Overton and five in Gladewater.
Here is the age breakdown:
0-20, 547 cases
21-40, 1,029 cases
41-59, 738 cases
60-79, 505 cases
80 and over, 136 cases
Regarding gender, 1,369 are men and 1,566 are women.