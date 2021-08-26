After the Northeast Texas Public Health District encouraged an additional dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised individuals, Dr. Paul McGaha clarified there is a big difference between booster shots and an additional dose of the vaccine.
“What we’re talking about here, in this immunocompromised population, this is the third dose. They don’t have as good an immune response after two doses of the vaccine. So 28 days after their second dose, CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), state health department and NET Health are recommending this additional dose," McGaha said.
McGaha said there are several studies on several people with different conditions. Those individuals have been studied and those studies determined two doses was not enough to mount an immune response adequately. A booster, however, refers to a third dose that is needed to prolong protective immunity in a person who has responded fully after the first two doses.
“We must refer to this as an additional dose because two doses sometimes isn’t enough for the immunocompromised people to map a response. We’re recommending this third additional dose for people who are immunocompromised,” McGaha said.
McGaha added he anticipates next Monday or Tuesday, the CDC will begin making recommendations for booster shots for the general public. He believes this could be as soon as Sept. 20.
He also said the CDC will determine if the general population who has received the vaccine need a booster shot early next week when the Advisory Committee on Immunocompromised Practices meets.
As of Thursday, the only additional doses approved by the CDC include the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines only. If an immunocompromised individual received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it is recommended to not mix and match vaccines.
“There’s not enough data at this time to determine whether immunocompromised people who received J&J (also haven’t formed an immune response). So there’s research ongoing there,” he said, adding NET Health’s announcement only recommends Pfizer and Moderna additional doses for the immunocompromised.
With Tyler recently reaching peak hospitalization rates at local hospitals, McGaha said although the immunocompromised make up a smaller population, they can help address the issue by getting their additional vaccine.
“By getting that additional dose, it can prevent serious, possibly life-threatening disease. It could keep them out of the hospital,” he said.
Recently there have been more breakthrough cases (vaccinated individuals who have tested positive for the virus) including Gov. Greg Abbott. McGaha said vaccines that were given months ago, perhaps in December or early January, are still preventing infections, but the antibody levels may not be as high as they were.
“We do know that those initial doses do protect against serious medical complications, hospitalization and death. That’s the main thing, and that’s still intact,” he said. “But we are seeing a slight down tip in the immunity from the original doses after maybe eight months or so.”
Although breakthrough cases are still occurring, symptoms of vaccinated individuals who contract COVID-19 are much milder, such as cold and flu symptoms, and hospitalization and serious symptoms, as well as death, among those, are lower, McGaha said.
“We are seeing more breakthrough cases, but the original vaccines that were administered earlier provide significant protection against hospitalization and serious illness,” McGaha said.
He emphasized the vast majority of people hospitalized have not had a vaccine.
“It is unusual that people who have been vaccinated contract or proceed to a more serious illness and are placed on a ventilator," he said. "That’s not the norm.”