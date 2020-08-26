Tyler City Council approved a contract with Habitat for Humanity of Smith County for a utility assistance program for residents struggling affected by the economic impacts of COVID-19.
“This is a great program for residents impacted by COVID-19,” Community Development Manager Dustin Wilson said. “It’s structured to be capped at 400 households and $250 until the money runs out.”
Residents can apply for assistance with water, sewage and trash, among other basic utilities. The city will pay up to $250 per household to the residents’ utility provider.
To be eligible for the assistance, Tyler residents must earn less than 80 percent of the city's median income based on the household's size. They must also be experiencing financial hardship due to the coronavirus.
If the resident is receiving duplicate benefits for utility assistance, they must repay what they owe. The resident also cannot have received other utility assistance within 3 months prior to the application.
Documentation will be required to be attached application.
Once the contract is executed, Habitat for Humanity of Smith County will have 15 days to decide when they will begin accepting applications.
The program is funded by money allocated to the city through the CARES Act Community Development Block Grant. Tyler received $514,341 from the grant.
This program will use $110,000 of the CDBG-CV funds, with $100,000 going directly to utility payment, and the other $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity as an administrative fee.
The council also unanimously approved a contract with IPR South Central and to execute a change order on a contract with Taplin Group, LLC for Consent Decree projects.
The $1,567,405 contract with IPR South Central is focused on manhole and pipe rehabilitation, including repairs on gravity mains in basins 8, 13, and 15 — which encompass the East Texas Fair Grounds, Downtown Tyler, and Goodman park, respectively.
The change order, totaling $194,137.75, will provide cleaning and close circuit television (CCTV) recording of an additional 107,290 feet of sanitary sewer lines, which will accelerate the inspection schedule required by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Consent Decree to one year ahead of schedule.
City Manager Edward Broussard also urged residents to complete the census with the deadline quickly approaching for filing. He announced a week-long event, 903 Counts, that will emphasize completing the census.
“The result from the census will impact our community for the next ten years, so we’re asking all residents to be spokespeople to your friends, family and church groups to get everyone counted, because 903 Counts,” Broussard said.
The kick-off will be held in Bergfeld Park on Sept. 3 and will last through Sept. 12 with a tie-in to Hit the Bricks downtown.
Fire Chief David Coble gave an update on the expected impact of Hurricane Laura. Tyler was requested by the state to be a transitional hub as people evacuated out of the path of the storm, but, Coble says, Laura has moved within the past few hours to put the city possibly within its path.
“My main focus at this point is going to be Tyler and Smith County, what happens here, what we do to protect the citizens here from the possible wind and gusts and rain and flooding that we have here in this area,” Coble said.
Coble warns of possible loss of power, downed power lines and tornadoes as well.
The city has also opened free COVID-19 testing in the Tyler Senior Center on 1915 Garden Valley Road for the rest of the month.