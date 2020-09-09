City Council unanimously approved a $202 million budget for the 2021 fiscal year at their meeting on Wednesday. The budget includes a lower tax rate, a new water conservation policy and improvements to city infrastructure.
“In my two decades of being in municipal governments, this has been one of the most difficult years I’ve seen in budget administration and development,” Broussard said.
The budget is a 3% spending decrease from last year, with Broussard citing economic hardships citizens are enduring amid the pandemic. It also includes a new property tax rate, $.259000 per $100 valuation — a .09-cent decrease from the prior year, and one that is lower than the no-new-revenue, or effective, tax rate.
With this adoption, Tyler will continue to keep the lowest tax rate for a city over 15,000 residents in Texas.
“The City of Tyler has every dollar collected from property taxes levities going straight to our operations for the public,” Broussard said. “Every penny paid by our citizens is used towards operations of city services.”
COVID-19 had taken a toll on the budgetary resources for the 2020 year, Broussard explained. In March, the city experienced a 7.64% decline in sales tax — which makes up 42% of the city’s general revenue — as stay-at-home orders were enacted by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Of Tyler’s budget funds, 38 streams of revenue are seeing “unforeseen and difficult contractions,” Broussard said.
Tyler’s tourism industry has taken a $1.2 million hit, and Broussard is “uncertain” on what recovery for the Hotel Occupancy Tax will look like.
The budget also includes new rates for enterprise funds — services that don’t receive tax revenue and must generate their funding through fees — such as a $2 base increase fee to water and wastewater services.
Because Tyler is one of the last cities in Texas to adopt a water conservation policy, this council also approved an inclining rate structure for water bills – meaning that the more water used, the higher the bills, encouraging citizens to use less water.
These changes will allow Tyler to finance water services through the Texas Water Development Board and is expected to save customers around $74.5 million over a 30-year period, Broussard said.
“In 2017, the City of Tyler signed a Consent Decree with the Federal Government that mandates $250 million dollars of waste-water system improvements that must be implemented by April 2027,” said Broussard. “This will keep interest low on those bonded projects and save the rate payers money.”
Also included is an addition of four new police officers, who would be added over the 2021 fiscal year, new rates for building permits, benefits increases to city employees and improvements to Tyler’s traffic light system.
For 2021, Tyler will spend $27,578,721 on capital projects paid for in cash by the half-cent sales tax fund. The half-cent sales tax fund goes directly toward improvements for roads and facilities, parks and drainage.
“Our commitment to performance and excellence at all times does not depend on the condition of the economy or culture-shifting illnesses, but on the dedicate of 870 public servants who always serve our citizens,” Broussard said.