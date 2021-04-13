Christus Trinity Clinic will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Tyler for anyone 16 and older this Saturday.
The clinic will be at Christus Trinity Mother Frances HealthPark - Herrington Ornelas, located at 3593 E. Grande Blvd, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Appointments can be made by visiting christushealth.org and using the yellow CHRISTY bot icon. An appointment is required for this clinic.
Those with an appointment are asked to arrive no more than 15 minutes early and remain in their vehicle until five minutes before their appointment. Only the person being vaccinated can attend the clinic, except for people who need assistance.
People who can't come alone may bring one essential visitor. Christus also asks that people wear loose fitting clothes for easy access to their shoulder for the shot.
Masks are required, and people are asked to bring their own mask.