Christus Trinity Clinic will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Tyler for anyone who is age 16 or older on Saturday.
The vaccinations will be held at Christus Trinity Clinic - Douglas, located at 520 E Douglas Boulevard, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments can be made currently at christushealth.org (using the yellow Christy bot icon). Appointments are required for this vaccination clinic.
People are asked to follow certain guidelines for their appointment. Individuals should arrive no more than 15 minutes early and staying in their vehicle until five minutes before the appointment.
Only people being vaccinated can attend the clinic, except for those who need assistance. Anyone who can't come alone to their appointment may bring one essential visitor.
Those being vaccinated should also wear loose fitting clothes for ease in accessing their shoulder to administer the vaccine. Masks are required, and people are asked to bring their own mask.
