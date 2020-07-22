Outcries of child abuse have significantly decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the decrease of reports is not a reflection of a decrease in cases of abuse.
Deanna Sims, chief development officer of Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County, a local organization dedicated to preventing child abuse and aiding victims said nine out of 10 children are abused by someone they know. As kids have been quarantined at home, she believes a spike in reports when school recommences is inevitable.
“Now that kids are away from school, many are sequestered with their abuser,” Sims said. “Nine out of 10 cases are children being abused by someone they know — trusted relationships, which could include a neighbor, coach, family member or family friend. Our numbers of reports have dipped greatly since March, which is very concerning for us. When they are able to go back to school and tell their teachers, there will be a spike in reports. Kids will tell their stories.”
Sims explained that community education is a huge catalyst that opens children’s eyes to the fact that they are experiencing abuse. The Children’s Advocacy Center reaches out to schools and educates children.
Teachers, as a trusted adult, are the biggest reporters of child abuse, Sims said.
“Community education helps children recognize for the first time that what they’re experiencing isn’t normal,” Sims said.. “They may have attempted to tell someone at home and weren’t believed or had no one but the perpetrator to tell. Teachers are with the kids all day long, and are a trusted adult in their lives that they do outcry to. So the big concern right now is for the children who are isolated right now and unable to communicate their story.”
Throughout the pandemic, Children’s Advocacy Center was considered an essential service, and continued to protect and support their clients, utilizing a skeleton crew to safely help children for outcries of abuse, taking extra precautions against the spread of the coronavirus as they worked.
Despite the problems the pandemic caused for victims of abuse, the organization was able to accomplish feats they had been working to achieve for years.
According to Sims, since 2015 the organization has had a medical exam room which provides non-emergency health exams to kids who’ve been abused in situations where the abuse happened more than five days prior. The exams can determine whether the child has an STD or other health problem, and the exam administrators are trained on how to calm the child and letting them know they’ll be OK.
Although the organization was authorized to perform the non-emergency exams, emergency exams were only conducted in emergency rooms.
“The good news is, we have wanted to offer emergency exams for many years, and during COVID they very readily agreed it would be good for children to come here for their exam, and we are now able to offer emergency cases at the CAC,” Sim said. “The acute case exams conducted at the ER were not a child friendly environment ,especially during COVID. With this new service, we are able to take our time conducting the exams, and it has also benefited the ER by freeing up much needed space.”
Sims explained additional expenses were created as security, on-call nurses and staff were hired to offer the 24/7 service.
“It’s exciting that we’ve added to our arsenal of services which provide children’s safety,” Sims said.
As the Child’s Advocacy Center is prepared to attend to the potential influx of victims to come forward when school officially recommences in-person classes, and as they continue forward with their new emergency services, they were prepared to kick off their annual Blingo fundraising event, an event that attracted hundreds of participants to play bingo and participate in auctions to win purses and raise funds to combat child abuse.
Development manager Mary Margaret Ligon said because of the resurge of high case numbers of COVID-19, the event will be canceled this year; however, their online fundraiser will continue on as planned, allowing participants to bid on over 100 items online including a variety of designer purses that would have been Blingo prizes.
“The Bids for Kids online auction will be held from Sept. 10 to 30. It can be accessed through the link Blingoandbids2020.ggo.bid and will include combined auctions of 150 items auctioned, including designer purses from BLINGO,” Ligon said.
For those wanting more information about the programs offered by the Children’s Advocacy Center, or for those who wish to volunteer or donate, visit cacsmithcounty.org.
Reporting abuseReporting abuse or suspected abuse does not require proof, and reporting the suspicion is a legal obligation. If you suspect a child is in immediate danger, call 911. For all other cases in Texas, call the abuse and neglect hotline at 800-252-5400.
Indications of abuseAccording to the CAC, signs of abuse include but are not limited to:
- Unexplained injuries. Visible signs of physical abuse may include unexplained burns or bruises in the shape of objects. You may also hear unconvincing explanations of a child’s injuries.
- Changes in behavior. Abuse can lead to many changes in a child’s behavior. Abused children often appear scared, anxious, depressed, withdrawn or more aggressive.
- Returning to earlier behaviors. Abused children may display behaviors shown at earlier ages, such as thumb-sucking, bedwetting, fear of the dark or strangers. For some children, even loss of acquired language or memory problems may be an issue.
- Fear of certain places or people. Abused children may express apprehension or anxiety about leaving school or about going places with the person who is abusing them.
- Changes in eating. The stress, fear and anxiety caused by abuse can lead to changes in a child’s eating behaviors, which may result in weight gain or weight loss.
- Changes in sleeping. Abused children may have frequent nightmares or have difficulty falling asleep, and as a result may appear tired or fatigued.
- Changes in school performance and attendance. Abused children may have difficulty concentrating in school or have excessive absences, sometimes due to adults trying to hide the children’s injuries from authorities.
- Lack of personal care or hygiene. Abused and neglected children may appear uncared for. They may present as consistently dirty and have severe body odor, or they may lack sufficient clothing for the weather.
- Risk-taking behaviors. Young people who are being abused may engage in high-risk activities such as using drugs or alcohol or carrying a weapon or displaying inappropriate sexual behaviors.
Responding to outcries of abuseIf approached by a child who is describing their abuse, the CAC gives the following recommendations:
“Remain calm. Believe the child. Allow the child to talk. Show interest and concern. Reassure and support the child’s feelings.Take action. It could save the child’s life. Do not panic or overreact, press the child to talk, promise anything you can’t control, confront the offender, blame or minimize the child’s feelings, overwhelm the child with questions.”