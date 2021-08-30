Starting Tuesday, Chapel Hill ISD students and staff will now have to wear masks indoors after a policy change due to rising COVID-19 cases.
Chapel Hill trustees approved the change to its COVID-19 safety policies on Monday night in an effort to help mitigate virus spread. The previous policy allowed mask-wearing to be optional.
Before approval, the board heard from bout seven people during public comment. Russell Hopkins of the Northeast Texas Public Health District and Superintendent Lamond Dean also gave presentations on area COVID-19 cases.
Dean said after the meeting that there is no set end date for mask mandate, but staff will review COVID-19 data within the district daily to determine if requiring masks is needed.
Masking will not be required for outdoor activities, and masks will be provided if students don’t have one.
Robert Wilson called masking a "dark future," and said masks would hinder breathing for kids. He added that