A Bullard ISD staff member, who was at the primary school campus on Friday, has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter to parents Monday, Bullard ISD Superintendent Jack Lee said district officials have determined this staff member did not come in close contact with students, staff or areas accessed by students or staff.
Lee said operations at the primary school will continue as usual and the district will provide families with future updates.
He also encouraged people to watch for COVID-19 related symptoms
"We encourage anyone in the primary school community who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 to please notify our school by contacting the primary school directly," Lee wrote in the letter.
Bullard ISD's first day of school is Wednesday.